The Horizon Drive District is the latest to receive a Revitalizing Main Street grant from the state, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.
The district is to get $136,866 to help fund its Horizon Drive Furniture Project, which would be used to install benches, tables, shade structures, trash receptacles, bike racks, a bike fix-it station, bike air pump, a stretching area, additional signs and a large covered outdoor dining area to its Maroon Bike Route.
That route was created to help make Horizon Drive more pedestrian friendly.
The grant is one of more than 100 given out so far across the state to help to improve roadways and infrastructure, particularly those that help boost economic development, public safety or community improvement.
“The Horizon Drive District is the ‘Gateway to Grand Junction,’ and contains 73% of the visitor lodging in the Grand Valley,” said Vara Kusal, executive director of the district. The grant will help improve the area for visitors and the 2,300 people who work in the district.
The grant program began last summer from monies the state received in federal COVID-19 relief funds, but were augmented by the Colorado Legislature with an additional $30 million to keep the grant program going.
About $22 million was used to fund 105 projects, including $150,000 in three grants to Palisade connecting a new parking lot for the Palisade Plunge to downtown; $50,000 to Fruita’s portion of the Colorado Riverfront Trail; $45,000 to Rifle for sidewalks; and nearly $100,000 to Grand Junction in two grants to enhance its public trail system and make beautification improvements downtown.