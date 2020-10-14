A roundabout closure on Horizon Drive will cause some major detours in the area on Thursday.
The south roundabout at the intersection of Horizon Drive and Interstate 70 will be closed from 8:45 until 11 a.m. to allow a city crew to repair a downed streetlight, which will require using a crane. Two lanes will be needed for this project. For motorists traveling to areas north of the intersection including the airport, will need to use an alternate route during the closure. Alternate routes are off G Road on 26, 26½ or 27 roads that lead to H Road.