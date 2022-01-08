The Horizon Drive District on Monday sent out a New Year Survey with eight questions for district residents, property owners, business owners and employees.

The intent is to gather information for how to approach 2022 in the area in terms of business practices and safety.

Among the inquiries are:

n perceived business climate of the area

n the safety of the area

n whether the business climate will be better or worse than 2021

n what concerns will present the greatest challenges to businesses this year

n what the area needs more of (such as recreation, trails, gas stations, hotels, offices, electric vehicle charging stations, events, housing, law enforcement or retail).

The survey’s ninth and final item provides an opportunity for additional input about the Horizon Drive District, courtesy of a box for customized text.

To access the Horizon Drive District survey, visit https://tinyurl.com/2zrw6vbh.