Horizon Drive District sends out survey By NATHAN DEAL Nathan.Deal@gjsentinel.com Nathan Deal Author email Jan 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Horizon Drive District on Monday sent out a New Year Survey with eight questions for district residents, property owners, business owners and employees.The intent is to gather information for how to approach 2022 in the area in terms of business practices and safety.Among the inquiries are: n perceived business climate of the arean the safety of the arean whether the business climate will be better or worse than 2021n what concerns will present the greatest challenges to businesses this year n what the area needs more of (such as recreation, trails, gas stations, hotels, offices, electric vehicle charging stations, events, housing, law enforcement or retail).The survey’s ninth and final item provides an opportunity for additional input about the Horizon Drive District, courtesy of a box for customized text.To access the Horizon Drive District survey, visit https://tinyurl.com/2zrw6vbh. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags District Horizon Commerce Highway Drive Business Climate Question New Year Inquiry Survey Concern Courtesy Nathan Deal Author email Follow Nathan Deal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView