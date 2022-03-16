Horizon Drive exit closed Tuesday for death investigation SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Horizon Drive exit from Interstate 70 was closed for about two hours Tuesday while law enforcement officers conducted a death investigation.According to Grand Junction Police Department Spokesperson Callie Berkson, officers responded to the area at about 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a body found in a car by the side of the highway.According to GJPD, the initial investigation indicated the person died by suicide.The I-70 eastbound on-ramp was closed from about 2:15 p.m. to about 4:05 p.m., according to GJPD.Those experiencing thoughts of suicide or who know someone who is can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Exit Investigation Drive Highway Officer Prevention Gjpd Callie Berkson Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 80% 32° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/32° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 07:23:56 AM Sunset: 07:22:32 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 28° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/28° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:21 AM Sunset: 07:23:32 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 31° 55° Fri Friday 55°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:46 AM Sunset: 07:24:32 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 42° 61° Sat Saturday 61°/42° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:11 AM Sunset: 07:25:32 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 36% 37° 62° Sun Sunday 62°/37° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 07:17:35 AM Sunset: 07:26:32 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 10% 31° 50° Mon Monday 50°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:16 AM Sunset: 07:27:31 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: N @ 19 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 3% 34° 56° Tue Tuesday 56°/34° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:24 AM Sunset: 07:28:31 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business