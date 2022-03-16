The Horizon Drive exit from Interstate 70 was closed for about two hours Tuesday while law enforcement officers conducted a death investigation.

According to Grand Junction Police Department Spokesperson Callie Berkson, officers responded to the area at about 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a body found in a car by the side of the highway.

According to GJPD, the initial investigation indicated the person died by suicide.

The I-70 eastbound on-ramp was closed from about 2:15 p.m. to about 4:05 p.m., according to GJPD.

Those experiencing thoughts of suicide or who know someone who is can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.