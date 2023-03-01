A lottery for retail marijuana licenses in the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District will choose which two out of three applicants move on to the main lottery, to be held at a later date.
Previously, the city of Grand Junction had indicated the lottery, scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at City Hall, would determine which two of the three Horizon district applicants would receive a business license.
“We’ll have a drawing on Thursday as planned with the three with the intent to draw two and then the two would move forward for the larger (lottery),” City Manager Greg Caton said Monday at a City Council workshop.
Grand Junction voters approved retail marijuana in the city in April, 2021. City Council determined 10 licenses would be given out, with no more than two in the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District, which encompasses much of the commercial area between Grand Junction Regional Airport and 27½ Road.
“We have a cap within a cap, specifically that refers to the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District area,” City Attorney John Shaver said Monday at the City Council workshop.
The licenses will be awarded via a lottery in which applicants must meet certain criteria to be placed.
The municipal code states there can be no more than two retail marijuana businesses in the Horizon district, Shaver said, and also gives the city the authority to hold a separate lottery for those licenses.
However, Shaver said, there has been some blowback from the marijuana industry on holding a separate lottery, because the odds of receiving a license via the Horizon lottery are significantly higher than the regular lottery.
Applicants on Horizon Drive would have a 2 in 3 chance for a license, whereas applicants in other parts of the city would have an 8 in 28 or 29 chance, depending on the result of a pending appeal with the district court, which is currently holding up the main lottery.
Shaver said it was up to City Council whether to guarantee two marijuana stores in the Horizon district or to put them in with the rest of the applicants in the main lottery, which could result in there not being any marijuana stores on Horizon.
Shaver said holding the Horizon Drive lottery would be inconsistent with the applicants’ original expectations.
With the lottery now choosing which Horizon businesses will go into the main lottery, the City Council must still figure out a way to do the lottery with one rejected applicant still in the appeals process.
That could involve an emergency ordinance, which expedites the ordinance codification process and must be approved unanimously by City Council.
Shaver said he isn’t sure how long the court process could take. “It’s a little bit choose your own adventure, where if we don’t choose this adventure we still have some decisions to make on this side,” Mayor Anna Stout said.