A roundabout closure on Horizon Drive will cause some major detours in the area on Thursday.
The south roundabout at the intersection of Horizon Drive and Interstate 70 will be closed from 8:45 until 11 a.m. to allow a city crew to repair a downed streetlight, which will require using a crane. Two lanes will be needed for this project. For motorists traveling to areas north of the intersection including the airport, will need to use an alternate route during the closure. Alternate routes are off G Road on 26, 26½ or 27 roads that lead to H Road.
Vets’ giveaway at Region One on Thursday
Veterans can stop by Western Region One Source on Thursday to pick up clothes, coats and other personal necessities for them and their families.
The giveaway comes as cooler weather is soon to hit the valley.
All items being distributed at this event come from the American Legion Post 37, VFW Post 3981 and First Christian Church., according to the press release.
The event, Operation Uplift, will take place outside WROS (located at 482 28 Road) and will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. No donations will be accepted onsite and there is no charge.
“Here at the Western Region One Source we have the perfect venue and location for this community outreach event,” said Heather Benjamin, property administrator. “Along with our community partnerships we are grateful to serve the veterans and their families in a variety of ways.”
Available for veterans will be men’s and women’s clothing, clean and gently used, in all sizes, along with coats, hygiene items and a few other personal necessities.