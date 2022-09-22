Horizon Sunrise Rotary of Grand Junction is currently accepting grant applications for its 2022-2023 Community Giving grant program to support needs in our service area.
The club is particularly interested in supporting organizations whose best practices and initiatives support Rotary’s Areas of Focus: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, safe mothers and children, education, local economy growth, and protecting the environment.
The club’s focus areas are children’s education and literacy, ending hunger, and youth leadership and development. Grant requests that fall under these areas will be given greater consideration, however all our encouraged to apply.
AURORA — At least three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries when a light rail train derailed in suburban Denver.
The Regional Transportation District train skipped the tracks in Aurora southeast of Denver on Wednesday afternoon but did not overturn, according to photos released by the Aurora Police Department. The photos showed firefighters inspecting damage to the door of one of the train cars.
Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted that three people were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.
RTD was using shuttle buses to transport passengers between stations. No other information has been released.
Lawmaker disputes voting charge
COLORADO SPRINGS — An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment.
Dan Kaplan, an attorney for Democratic Sen. Pete Lee, filed a motion to dismiss on Tuesday, stating the wrong residency information was provided to prosecutors by the state Office of Attorney Registration, The Colorado Sun reports.
The office told prosecutors of the mistake last week, and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, spokesman Howard Black said.
Lee, whose website says he practiced law for 25 years, chairs the state Senate Judiciary Committee. He was indicted in August.
“We believe that the erroneous information would have resulted in no indictment being issued,” said Lee, who previously denied any wrongdoing.
The felony charge carries a possible penalty of one to three years in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000.
Lee’s next court hearing is set for Oct. 18.
Lee is not seeking a second term in November’s election after being elected to represent his El Paso County district in 2018.