Wild horses await their fate at a recent weekend adoption effort at the Mesa County Fairgrounds in Grand Junction. The horses are part of the summer roundups of the Piceance-East Douglas Herd near Meeker.
Scott Crabtree
Crowds take in the adoptable horses at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Friday.
Wild horses up for adoption at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
A wild horse up for adoption, Friday, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Crowds gather to look at the wild horses for auction, Friday, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
While some spent the weekend getting a jump on their holiday shopping, others gathered at the Mesa County Fairgrounds to bid on wild horses.
The wild horse and burro adoption was sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management and the volunteer group Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area near Meeker on Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Grand Junction.
Aubrey Miller attended, but she didn’t go home with a horse.
“I didn’t come here planning to buy a horse,” Miller said. “I’d heard about this initiative, and it interested me. I think down the road this is something I’d really like to do, but I came here today to just learn more about how all this works. It was really interesting.”
The BLM estimates that Colorado has about 1,800 wild horses. The adoption event is an effort to “place excess animals into private care,” according to the BLM’s website.
“I’m not old enough to adopt one yet, but I have been planning to get one when I turn 18,” Blake Marquez said. “I meet all the other requirements. The only other requirement I don’t meet is the age one.”
The BLM sponsors adoption and purchase events throughout the United States and, as a result, has placed upwards of 240,000 wild horses and burros into private care all across the country since 1971.
However, adopting a wild horse or burro is not a particularly easy task. Several requirements must be met by any prospective owner, including a minimum age of 18.
If a person meets the criteria for wild horse ownership, BLM officials said that a person can adopt up to four animals within a 12-month period.
Untrained horses and burros cost a minimum of $25, whereas trained animals cost a minimum of $125.
The BLM also vaccinates, deworms and freeze-marks each wild horse and burro offered for adoption.
According to the BLM, excess wild horses are taken from their range and offered for pubic adoption in an effort to protect their habitat and the flora within it.
“I understand that this is conservation work, too. I feel pretty inspired today, seeing everyone bring the horses they adopted into their trailers,” Miller said. “I might have to get myself a horse at the next event!”