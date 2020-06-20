Horse hurt in wreck
Grand Junction firefighters, along with several individuals in the nearby area, assisted in clearing a wreck of a truck towing a horse trailer on Friday afternoon.
The driver was taken to a local hospital. After an emergency response from Amigo Animal Clinic, crews were able to remove the horse to receive medical attention, according to the Fire Department.
Several individuals in the community assisted fire crews in their efforts, including tow truck drivers and nearby residents. They provided hay bales to prevent water from flooding the trailer and a second trailer for moving the horse, the Fire Department reported.
Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Mesa County Government Road and Bridge responded to the accident.