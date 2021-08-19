The Bureau of Land Management has removed 457 wild horses from an area south of Rangely it considers inappropriate for the animals, using a helicopter-based operation that concluded last Friday.
The agency may have achieved its goal of removing all of the horses known to be living there, as it readies to undertake an even larger roundup and removal of wild horses from an area west of Craig, over the objections of wild-horse advocacy groups.
The BLM began the removal work in what it calls the West Douglas Herd Area on July 26, using a helicopter to herd horses to corrals. The West Douglas area is west of Colorado Highway 139, and the BLM says it is inappropriate for wild horses due to terrain factors and lack of summer range, which also was damaged by this year’s Oil Springs Fire and ongoing drought. Because of those latter factors, the BLM undertook the removal project on an emergency basis, with the goal of removing all the horses in the herd, which it estimated to be about 450 animals in size.
The BLM can’t know for sure if it removed all the animals. “It’s such a large area, it’s hard to say whether all those horses were removed or not,” BLM spokesman Chris Maestas said. “It’s difficult terrain; there’s plenty of hiding areas — juniper bushes and such.”
The horses that were removed are to be adopted out. A BLM program that pays people up to $1,000 an animal to adopt horses has faced allegations that some participants have illegally sold adopted animals for slaughter. The agency has said it is taking new measures to try to prevent such abuses.
Ten horses that were part of the West Douglas roundup were euthanized. Nine had chronic, pre-existing injuries, but one instance involved a horse that hadn’t appeared to be injured while in a holding pen, but later was discovered to have a broken leg. Maestas said that whether the animal may have been kicked by another horse isn’t clear.
The West Douglas area has been the focus of a dozen removal projects dating back to 1981, according to records provided by the BLM. This latest one was by far the largest there. However, it could be eclipsed in size by a recently announced emergency removal effort, or what the BLM calls a gather, in the Sand Wash Basin outside Craig. The BLM wants to remove 733 animals there. It also would be an emergency action due to drought, poor forage conditions and high horse numbers.
Maestas said that operation could begin around the start of September but an exact date isn’t yet known. A bid for a contractor for the project may be awarded next week.
The Sand Wash Basin is designated by the BLM as a wild horse herd management area, but the agency considers an appropriate population range there to be 163-362 horses.
According to an environmental assessment by the BLM, nearly 900 wild horses are estimated to be living in and around the management area. The Agency wants to remove all of the estimated 100 horses outside the management area, and reduce numbers inside the area to the low end of the appropriate population, to accommodate future population growth.
The BLM announced a decision Tuesday allowing for the reduction in the herd’s numbers, following a long-term planning process that also involved preparing and releasing the environmental assessment. But that decision was effectively pre-empted by the agency’s earlier decision to undertake the removal on an emergency basis, which let it proceed with removal without completing the environmental review.
However, the BLM decision issued Tuesday also lets it maintain herd numbers over the next decade through more gathers and use of fertility control treatments such as darting mares in the field with an anti-fertility vaccine.
The nonprofit Sand Wash Basin Wild Horse Advocacy Team, or SWAT, on its Facebook page has said it is “angry and saddened” regarding the BLM’s emergency removal plan. While it has partnered with BLM by providing volunteers for the darting program, it said in a Facebook post this week that it doesn’t know if it will continue with its partnership.