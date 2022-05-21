Populations of wild horses in the West Douglas area south of Rangely in times past have been as low as about 12-20 animals, but one expert in equine diseases thinks their unvaccinated or insufficiently vaccinated status rather than factors such as genetics best explains why only horses from that area died in an equine flu outbreak at a holding facility in Cañon City.
“I think probably the most important factor that would account for fatality is the fact that these animals weren’t, according to vaccination protocol, considered protected,” said Dr. Nicola Pusterla, a professor with School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of California, Davis.
Pusterla also is involved with the Equine Infectious Disease Research Laboratory at UC Davis. That lab has assisted in the response to the outbreak at the Bureau of Land Management facility, which started in late April. As of Thursday, 144 horses had died in the outbreak, which involves an equine influenza virus and a bacterial pathogen. The outbreak appears to have mostly run its course, with no deaths having been recorded in recent days.
All of the horses that died were among 457 horses removed last year from what the BLM calls the West Douglas area west of Colorado Highway 139 south of Rangely. The agency considers the area inappropriate for wild horses due to factors such as poor range conditions. It carried out last year’s removal operation after a wildfire worsened conditions there by burning some 12,600 acres.
Responding to questions from The Daily Sentinel, BLM spokesman Steven Hall said that several times dating back to about the 1970s, the West Douglas herd has gotten down to as few as a dozen to 20 horses.
“The West Douglas horses are descended from a very small group of horses,” he said.
The rugged terrain has made it harder for the BLM to capture and remove all the animals there. Hall said he thinks about 20 or 30 remain despite last year’s work trying to remove them.
While fencing in the area also is intended to keep wild horses within the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area east of Colorado Highway 139, Hall said he thinks there are still ways for horses to move back and forth between the two areas.
The BLM is looking into why West Douglas horses died when others at the facility didn’t as a result of the outbreak, and Hall said that “includes taking a look at whether or not they were particularly susceptible to viruses and bacteria that are common in most horses and don’t lead to the same outcomes.”
He said he can’t speculate on whether the susceptibility will be traced back to genetics, and he didn’t know if any genetic testing would be done as part of the investigation.
“But it’s certainly a fact that West Douglas horses were reduced to very small herds several times over the last 30 to 40 years,” he said.
He said it’s possible domestic horses could have introduced new bloodlines into the West Douglas horses, though he thinks that would be uncommon. Theoretically, mixing of horses on each side of Highway 139 could have occurred, boosting genetic diversity for the West Douglas herd.
Hall said he thinks the sometimes-small numbers in the West Douglas herd have been somewhat unique in Colorado. He noted that the BLM’s designated appropriate management ranges for wild horse herds, which are population targets that consider factors such as genetic distribution and impacts on habitat, typically start out at a low of about 100 horses.
Said Pusterla, “Are these animals predisposed to the outcome (seen in the Cañon City facility) based on the genetic background? That’s hard to answer with a yes or no. It’s kind of a lukewarm.”
He noted that when it has come to COVID-19 in humans, lots of factors can impact how a person responds, such as ethnicity, age, and whether they have other diseases or medical conditions. While most people survive, some don’t, and that’s similar to what happened to these horses, he said.
He thinks the West Douglas horses probably aren’t genetically predisposed to being highly susceptible to the flu that hit the holding facility, and he also said he doubts genetic testing would be conducted to determine how closely related the West Douglas horses are. And while he’s aware of other factors that have been pointed to as possible contributors to how the horses reacted to the outbreak, such as dusty conditions at the facility and possible smoke inhalation during last year’s fire, the difference that stands out for him between horses that died from the outbreak and those that didn’t is flu vaccination status. The West Douglas horses had either been unvaccinated or only partly vaccinated, unlike others.
“It’s just a good reminder that vaccines do work,” said Pusterla.
But he said it wasn’t vaccination status alone that affected how horses responded to the outbreak. A federal veterinarian, Dr. Albert Kane, also pointed to the fact that the West Douglas horses never settled well at the holding facility, and Pusterla said that could have been a contributing factor.
A BLM internal memo on animal health care provides an annual vaccination schedule for animals in corrals, but doesn’t address when initial vaccinations should occur. The agency is looking into why the West Douglas horses had continued to remain unvaccinated or partly unvaccinated by the time of the outbreak.
Pusterla said vaccinating wild horses isn’t simple, as they are harder to handle compared to domestic ones. He said the West Douglas horses included foals, and because horses have to be run through a chute to immobilize them during vaccination, when mares with unweaned foals staying near them go through, that can put the foals at risk of being trampled and injured if horses panic and try to run. So when to vaccinate can sometimes involve a judgment call, he said.
This week, in a letter to the BLM calling for a delay in further round-ups and reconsideration of them due to the holding facility concerns, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis cited analysis by attending veterinarians saying that the West Douglas horses remain in a wild and ungentled condition and can’t be treated without use of hydraulic squeeze chute systems. That makes administering of vaccines and some treatments “highly stressful measures that may pose health risks in their own right,” according to the analysis Polis cited.
Pusterla said he thinks multiple institutions have been handling a complex situation at the holding facility in a professional fashion, to get to the cause of the outbreak and hopefully stop it, and he thinks the response is something the equine industry can learn from.
Colorado State University and the University of Kentucky are involved along with UC Davis in working with the state and federal departments of agriculture in continuing to investigate the matter.
Pusterla said everyone involved is continuing to try to understand what happened at the facility, “because what was seen there is very unusual and dramatic.”
“We can’t reverse the outcome but we can learn from it and try to understand why is it that this population of horses, that time with that virus, had such an unusual outcome or unusually high fatality rate, so we’re trying to put the pieces together,” he said.