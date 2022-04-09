Anyone care to play a game of horseshoes? The question was readily asked years ago at family reunions or picnics, but its popularity has seemed to wane over the years.
In fact, Western Colorado Horseshoe Pitching Club President Al Baumgartle said, “Most people don’t even know we exist.”
According to Baumgartle, the horseshoe club first played at Lincoln Park, but were relocated by the Parks and Recreation Department about 10 years ago to Canyon View to allow for pickleball to be played at Lincoln Park.
Baumgartle said when the club met at Lincoln Park over 10 years ago, they had around 50 horseshoe pitchers.
“The attrition (of decreased membership) is due to age,” Baumgartle said. “They have gotten older and decided they didn’t want to do it anymore and some have passed away.”
Baumgartle said COVID-19 did not help matters as all tournaments and leagues were canceled, which gutted membership.
The local club, which has dwindled down to five members, continued through the pandemic as participants were far enough away from everyone to properly social distance from each other at Canyon View Park on 24 Road.
The club plays every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Canyon View Park.
Baumgartle hopes that with the return of the leagues April 14 and having tournaments again, the sport of yesteryear will find a new following. He is actively recruiting and requesting people try out the game.
Baumgartle said to increase interest in the game of horseshoes, provisional and trial memberships were introduced. Provisional memberships allow participants to play one season of horseshoes for $10, but individuals are not allowed to play in tournaments.
The trial membership is free and allows novice players to play their first game free. Individuals with the trial memberships are allowed to pitch at a tournament but must pay the entry fee. Baumgartle said novice players are given a handicap, and participants will be competing against individuals of their own skill level.
Baumgartle said there are league competitions for cadets under 12; juniors age 12 to 18, adult males under 70, adult women under 70 and elders.
The simple sport sometimes attributed to cowboys, has adult men pitching horseshoes from 40 feet away, while adult women throw from 30 feet away.
The weight of the horseshoe usually does not matter, but in the world tournament it is limited to 2 pounds, 9 ounces. Baumgartle, who has pits in his yard to play, said “mine is 2 pounds, 8 ounces.”
This year’s world tournament in July will be played in Monroe, Louisiana, and will be played on a clay surface.
Although considered a rural sport, Baumgartle said there are clubs in metro areas, including Denver.
Baumgartle has fond memories from his childhood and said when he was a youngster, “we’d put two staves on the ground and play.”
One of the special things about horseshoes is the camaraderie. “Most shoe pitchers don’t take themselves too seriously, and you meet with people with similar interests to you.”
For more information, go to www.coloradohorseshoepitching.com or contact Baumgartle at 970-314-4694.