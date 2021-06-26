Area hospitals continue to be near full due to the prevalence of COVID-19 patients
As of Friday, 97.7% of staffed ICU beds were in use, as were 94.3% of hospital beds and 62.2% of ventilators, according to data from Mesa County Public Health. Those figures come as the county continues to see high COVID-19 case counts, particularly with the Delta variant, and a plateauing of vaccination rates.
“If they happen to reach full capacity, there are plans in place to increase capacity,” said Amanda Mayle, spokesperson for MCPH. “That looks differently for each hospital. But they’ve assured us that plans are in place.”
Emergency plans to boost capacity have existed before COVID-19. When there’s a major disaster or tragedy, health officials have a game plan to open alternative care sites to take care of people.
In light of local events like Friday’s shooting at St. Mary’s Medical Center, in which one man was killed by Grand Junction Police Department officers, and national ones like the building collapse in Florida, this brings renewed focus to capacity should a mass-casualty event happen.
“These alternative care sites are used a lot in Colorado for wildfires,” Mayle said. “It’s the places authorities evacuate people to. So if that were to happen right now, we’d do something like that.”
The tightening hospital capacity also brings renewed focus to large events. However, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is taking advantage of this week’s large gathering in Mack and has stationed a vaccination bus at Country Jam.
Mayle said that the last major event, the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, doesn’t appear to have strained the county’s COVID situation.
“We didn’t see a huge surge in cases from public gatherings. We’re at about 0.43% of cases coming from public gatherings, that’s lower than our pandemic average,” Mayle said. “We’re seeing a lot of cases come from family gatherings and travel.”
Mayle said 4.26% cases have come from people traveling, higher the pandemic average of about 3%.
“We have one tool at our disposal that we didn’t have last summer — vaccines,” she said. “Getting vaccinated is the way to finish this pandemic. I get it, we’re all tired but this is really the best way.”
DELTA VARIANT SPREADINGMayle said that Mesa County has 317 cases of the Delta variant, the highest total of any county in the state. The county also makes up about 54% of the state’s Delta variant totals.
The variant is believed to be more transmissible and softens the effectiveness of vaccines, and was recently named a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recently visited Mesa County to investigate how the variant has spread so fast through this side of the state, Mayle said.
For the week ending June 13, the most recent data available, Mesa County recorded 12 cases of the Delta variant. That’s by far fewer than each of the previous three weeks. However, not every test is sequenced to detect the strain so that number is almost certainly higher, Mayle said.
“The most recent two-week period, we recorded an average of 39 new cases per day. The period before that was 51 per day, so we’re hoping that’s a trend,” Mayle said.
Mesa County has also seen fewer outbreaks this month. Schools are no longer in session, which accounted for many of the outbreaks in May, and Mayle said that MCPH has been working hard to educate businesses, another prime source for outbreaks, on protection practices.
“We’ve been educating businesses on the safety of vaccinations and encouraging them on how to adopt preventive measures,” Mayle said. “We have more control on recommending safe practices to businesses.”
All of this comes as just 40% of the eligible population in Mesa County is vaccinated.
“We’re ready if another surge happens. We’re still in full on response mode,” Mayle said. “And we’re recommending to our fullest extent that people get vaccinated. It’s the best way to end this.”