A new law went into effect Thursday that requires hospitals to take steps to make their bills more affordable to low- and moderate-income patients.
That new law, approved by the Colorado Legislature during its 2021 session, calls on hospitals to start screening patients about their ability to pay, inform them of their rights, offer discounts and affordable payment plans and take extra steps to get payments before sending them to collection agencies.
“These are the protections Coloradans deserve from our hospitals to be able to get the care they need with more reasonable costs,” said Adam Fox, deputy director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative.
“This law caps how much low- and moderate-income Coloradans can be charged, sets clear standards for affordable payment plans, requires hospitals to proactively screen uninsured patients for discounts, and more,” Fox added. “This law helps ensure people can get the hospital care they need with more peace of mind.”
The new law, based on House Bill 1198 approved during the 2021 session of the Legislature, did more than just offer discounts for some patients.
Its provisions have gradually gone into effect in stages over the past year, including applying the state’s previous discount program law to apply to all health care facilities, and not just hospitals.
Under the new law, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was required to develop a standard process for applying for discounts, and create a new appeals process for those who were turned down.
It also limited collection amounts to monthly payments of no more than 4% of a qualifying patient’s monthly household income.
“No one should face financial ruin because they or a loved one needed medical care,” said Julie Char Gilbert, policy advocate for the Colorado Center on Law and Policy. “These patient protections bring us that much closer to achieving that reality in Colorado.”