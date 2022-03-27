Despite being nonprofits, the eight Colorado and Montana hospitals under SCL Health, the parent company for Grand Junction’s St. Mary’s Medical Center, are sitting on more than $1.5 billion in accumulated profits, so-called reserve money that they have amassed over several years.
Profits from St. Mary’s alone account for $459 million of that $1.5 billion.
With the pending merger between SCL and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, which could happen by week’s end, questions have been raised about what happens to that money afterwards, and what the health care landscape will look like on the Western Slope.
Bryan Johnson, president and chief executive officer of St. Mary’s, said that money isn’t going anywhere, and health care in the region and the hospital’s ability to function in it will be enhanced as a result.
“On the care level, there really is little change, and we don’t expect to see any reduction in force at any of the care sites,” Johnson said. “There will be some changes, and you want that to happen in a merger because if it’s business as usual, I think that’s a failure. Change will be slower, but I think changes will be more in line with our goals.”
Under its original mission statement, each SCL hospital is supposed to serve the medical needs of the communities where they operate, “especially those who are poor and vulnerable,” and “not for pecuniary profits,” according to their articles of incorporation.
Like other nonprofit hospitals nationwide, however, that hasn’t stopped them from generating huge amounts of money, about half of which come from patients and the other half from Wall Street investments.
The two nonprofits announced plans to merge last fall and have been in talks ever since about combining forces under the Intermountain name, which employs about 38,000 people at 1,113 hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other medical offices in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana and Alaska.
According to its most recent financial documents, Intermountain earned nearly $8.7 billion in gross revenues ($2.3 billion in net profits) last year, and has more that $17 billion in total assets. Those assets are mostly divided between investments in hospitals (about $3.4 billion) and investments in Wall Street (about $11.1 billion), the records show.
Currently, Intermountain is the 31st largest nonprofit hospital chain in the nation. Adding SCL’s eight hospitals would propel it to the 23rd nationwide, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
Intermountain, first formed in 1974 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also operates its own health insurance company, SelectHealth, which has more than 750,000 enrollees.
By comparison, SCL Health, which is based in Broomfield but began as the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas, has 153 hospitals and clinics in Colorado, Montana and Kansas. Its total receivables in 2020 were about $1.5 billion, and it controls about $6 billion in total assets, according to the company’s most recent 990 IRS tax filings.
According to a September 30, 2021, balance sheet published on its website, SCL has about $2.1 billion invested in hospitals and $2.9 billion in Wall Street.
As nonprofits, both are exempt from paying income taxes.
MATERIAL CHANGES
The state has limited oversight in approving or blocking such mergers, but the Colorado Attorney General’s Office is reviewing it to ensure the two nonprofits comply with Colorado’s Nonprofit Corporations Act.
Under that law, when such nonprofits merge they must maintain their underlying charitable purposes as stated in their articles of incorporation, said John Feeney-Coyle, senior assistant attorney general.
“Our role is spelled out I think pretty clearly in statute, and that is to review whether the transaction will result in any material change to SCL’s charitable purpose and/or will cause any of its charitable assets to be moved outside the state of Colorado,” he said. “If either of those were to happen, we would take appropriate action.”
That action could be in the form of a civil lawsuit to ensure both comply with the nonprofit act.
Feeney-Coyle said the AG’s office is reviewing merger documents and is to release an opinion on whether it complies. When that will occur, however, he would not say, but SCL officials said they expect the merger to be fully in place by Friday.
The office is not planning public hearings nor will it take public comments, which it did in 2019 when Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley was acquired by Banner Health, an Arizona-based nonprofit hospital chain.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser insisted on that at the time, but he’s recused himself from this merger because his wife, Dr. Heidi Wald, works for SCL Health.
CONSOLIDATIONS
How the merger would impact hospital services in the Grand Valley, including medical costs to patients, is unknown.
A March 2020 study by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Economic and Policy Research called “The Effects of Hospital Consolidation in Colorado,” however, concluded that consolidation was one of the biggest drivers of hospital prices and operating margins.
“The clearest reason why this consolidation is happening is that hospitals want market power to command higher prices for their services,” the report says. “In a competitive hospital market, hospitals would be forced to lower their prices so insurance companies will keep them in-network and allow their enrollees to go to the hospital. In an uncompetitive market, hospitals can charge insurers a lot of money because insurers cannot simply move their enrollees to a different hospital.”
A more recent study by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing in August 2021 said that Colorado hospital prices were sixth highest in the nation in 2018 based on the latest hospital chargemaster figures available.
That study, too, pointed to hospital consolidation as a driving factor.
“This report finds that hospital mergers and acquisitions drive up health care costs and prices because they decrease market competition and increase hospital market power in a community,” that report said. “With increasing Front Range large system market power, hospitals have little incentive to control costs, reduce prices, increase community investments or alter market expansion practices.”
MERGER IMPACTS
Chris Thomas, president and CEO of Community Hospital, said that’s a major concern for his hospital and other independent providers he’s spoken to locally and throughout the Western Slope about the SCL-Intermountain merger.
He said Intermountain has a reputation of being “extremely aggressive” in its business practices, and that might not bode well for smaller hospitals.
“We’re obviously very concerned about this and what this means, and what the impact is going to be for the whole Western Slope,” Thomas said. “They’re very growth- oriented. They want to dominate markets, and with their hospitals and clinics and their health insurance company, they have been very successful at having both ends of the game.”
Thomas said he and other medical providers who are not affiliated with SCL fear a return to the days of St. Mary’s having virtually no competition if Intermountain were to buy everyone up, or attempt to force competitors to the sideline.
“When Grand Junction basically was one market and SCL dominated, we were in the top 10 most expensive county in the country,” he said. “Because of Family Health West’s success and ours, we’ve changed that narrative. We’re worried. We don’t want to go back there.”
A third report issued in January 2020, the Colorado Hospital Cost Shift Analysis, also debunked the oft-repeated justification from hospitals that bad debt and charity care have forced them to recoup losses by increasing prices. But because of the federal Affordable Care Act, Colorado hospitals have seen a $358 million decrease in so-called bad debt since 2009 because more Coloradans are covered by insurance, according to the CDPHE report.
Colorado hospitals also started getting additional money from an increased provider fee to help offset those losses, but that fee was approved in 2017, and there’s not enough data yet to know its impact.
“The mechanisms put in place in 2009 to course-correct rising health care costs surpassed initial hospital savings,” the 2020 report says. “Yet, since these changes have been implemented, we have not seen cost-shifting decrease. On the contrary ... despite significant reductions, uncompensated care and significant increases in Medicaid and Medicare rates, hospitals are persistently increasing the price of care.”
That report also showed that the state ranked ninth highest in the nation in hospital costs per patient, and has consistently exceeded national averages for nine straight years. Hospitals operating in the state also ranked second nationally in total profit per patient, collectively generating about $1.5 billion in 2018.
At the same time, those same hospitals made about $1.4 billion in hedge fund investments, nearly the same amount they get from patients and their insurers, the report says.
Johnson, with St. Mary’s, said those numbers are based on old data, and don’t reflect what’s occurring at his hospital specifically, or SCL in general.
He said the hospital operates on only a 3.2% profit margin, saying that’s largely due to the hospital — and SCL as a whole — switching to a value-based pricing model as opposed to a fee-for-use one. Value-based is a system of setting costs for health care services based on the quality of care, rather than on individual services provided.
Colorado overall, Johnson said, would fare better if all hospital chains in the state would follow suit, saying that many, including the largest ones, continue to cling to the fee-for-use model.
“The proof’s in the pudding,” he said. “We’ve been demonstrating that we’ve pulled our costs down, and that’s being reflected in premium rates. That’s also in line with Intermountain’s vision, and we expect to see that accelerate.”
Johnson worked at Intermountain for a dozen years before coming to St. Mary’s in 2019. He said if other hospitals switched to the value-based model, the state wouldn’t rank as high in profitability, and charges to patients and insurers would go down.
Still, SCL and St. Mary’s have posted healthy profits in recent years. It’s receivables from patients and investments combined for 2020 was about $1.56 billion, according to IRS filings. Two-thirds of that money came from only two of its eight hospitals, St. Mary’s (nearly $460 million) and St. Vincent in Montana ($591 million). The six other hospitals in the SCL chain, including the much larger St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, combine for about $523 million in accumulated profits.
St. Mary’s and St. Vincent are in relatively rural areas with little to no competition, showing that they are huge profit centers for the nonprofit, the records show.
While Intermountain’s future plans are not yet known, SCL officials said St. Mary’s reserve money will remain under the control of the hospital.
“The annual operating expenses at St. Mary’s are over $400 million, and the cost of replacing the entire St. Mary’s facility would be over $1 billion,” wrote Gregg Moss, vice president of communications at SCL Health, in a statement to The Daily Sentinel.
“It is a good fiscal policy to have a reserve fund of this size,” he added. “The reserves have been earned over the last 125 years that St. Mary’s has been in operation in western Colorado, and they are not leaving the community as a result of the merger with Intermountain Healthcare.”
Moss said the St. Mary’s board of directors “has input” on how reserve funds are invested, but did not elaborate on what control it might have. In recent years, final financial decisions have always rested with the main SCL board in Broomfield.
Johnson said while that is true, the local board has far more say than some believe, much of which can be seen in money the hospital has donated in recent years, and the construction projects it has done and continues to do.
He said the hospital has and will continue to reinvest its money into the community, as evidenced by the $3 million it gave to Colorado Mesa University for its new St. Mary’s Medical Education Center. That was the largest single donation the hospital has ever given, and the largest CMU has ever received.
St. Mary’s 2020 tax disclosures, however, also show a “donation” to “SCL Health Front Range” in the amount of more than $12 million. SCL Health Front Range operates Good Samaritan Hospital and Lutheran Hospital, which is in the middle of a $650 million rebuilding project just a few miles west of its current Wheat Ridge location.
Johnson said St. Mary’s also is in the beginning stages of buying plots of land around the Grand Valley to build and open several primary care centers, which he said is a major need.
The entire project is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars and take four to five years to complete, he said.
“One of the key tenets of value-based care is primary care access,” Johnson said. “You have to have a network of primary care to make that happen.”
The new Patterson Primary Care Center that St. Mary’s opened last fall is part of that. It also has recently purchased land near Fruita to open another, and is looking around the valley for more locations, Johnson said.
Still, the governor’s office remains concerned about the overall profitability of Colorado hospitals, saying many aren’t passing on their financial success to patients and insurance carriers.
Gov. Jared Polis’ administration points to an even more recent report, the Colorado Healthcare Affordability and Sustainability Enterprise Annual Report that was published in January, that shows charity care costs increased by about 17% in 2020 largely because of the pandemic, but bad debt decreased 3.4% during the same year.
That report also shows that both have decreased substantially since 2013, when they were as high as $700 million for all Colorado hospitals.
By 2020, those costs were down to more than $400 million, but prices and premiums have continued to increase.
The report also showed that Colorado hospitals continue to rake in cash, much to the consternation of Polis, who has made reducing the cost of health care a centerpiece of his first term in office.
“Last summer, the Polis administration detailed once again that Colorado hospitals ranked first in total profits nationally, sixth in highest for price per patient and ninth highest in costs per patient,” said Conor Cahill, Polis’ press secretary.
“The Polis administration has worked to lower the cost of health care through the bipartisan reinsurance program, prescription drug reforms and hospital price transparency, but clearly there is more work to do.”