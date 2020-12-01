The Mesa County Public Health hospital capacity dials show that although Mesa County’s latest surge is far from over, things are starting to look a little better in area hospitals.
On Nov. 19, the county announced that it was reaching limits for beds and staffing at its hospitals and last week the dials for hospital beds and staffed ICU beds were shown to be in the red or at more than 75% capacity. This week, those numbers are in the orange, or closer to 50% capacity.
“It makes me feel better,” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said. “I’ll be anxious to see what numbers we had at our testing site.”
Demand for testing has reported to have relaxed in the past week but with the county testing site closed on Sundays and Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays remain the busiest days for testing.
“Tuesdays are always a big test day. We’ll definitely be able to tell if there was a surge related to Thanksgiving,” he said.
Last Tuesday, more than 700 people made it out to the testing site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The current capacity is around 1,200 tests.
Kuhr pointed to the Mesa County Public Health website, which continues to get retouched and added to, as it provides a clear illustration to county residents about what’s going on at the hospitals. The new hospital capacity section shows the aforementioned hospital beds and staffed ICU beds dials as well as the total ventilators being utilized. Ventilator numbers are shown to be lower than the other two.
Kuhr next wants to add a more complete section for Mesa County COVID deaths showing the gender and age of those who have passed away.
“Things off our website have just evolved and most of that is feedback from residents,” he added.
Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas said the hospital currently has nine positive cases and has the capacity to go up to 11 at the current surge level.
“It ebbs and flows. We are discharging and admitting new people,” he said.
He said the average length of stay for COVID patients is four to five days. For those that ultimately died, the average stay is 12 days before succumbing to COVID-19.
“So far we are doing pretty well. We would be able to add five more beds at next level,” Thomas explained. “We’re currently nearing the first phase of surge capacity but do have the ability to ramp up if needed.”
Thomas said 40 of the patients in the hospital are non-COVID-related as of Monday.
“That has been the challenge, dealing with the pandemic as the rest of the world is moving forward,” he said.
He said the 45-bed hospital had 54 in-patients in the past few days. Mothers and their newborn children and those in the short-stay unit made up some of those patients.
“We’ve done a really good job isolating COVID from everyone else,” he said.
One of the priorities for the hospital has been keeping COVID out of the maternity ward. Thomas said the entrances to the two units have been completely separated and none of staff work both units.
“The fear in the spring was there wasn’t enough supplies and personal protective equipment, but the materials team has done a great job since then,” Thomas said. “The biggest challenge with all the uptick is keeping the staff healthy.”
At Community Hospital, between 10 and 20% of the workforce is out with some COVID-related event.
“We haven’t had any employees contract COVID from work and are doing a really good job inside the hospital,” Thomas said.
Thomas admitted he and other hospital officials were hoping to avoid a false sense of security ahead of this week’s numbers.
“We’re really kind of holding our breath to see what the numbers do. We’re a little cautious right now,” Thomas added.