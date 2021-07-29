As a farm boy from Olathe, Don Stephens was a dreamer who happened to be fascinated by hospital ships.
Now, the world’s largest civilian hospital ship, which is owned by the charity Stephens and his wife Deyon founded, is en route from China, where it was built, to Belgium, and eventually to Africa.
The Global Mercy, part of the Mercy Ships fleet, set out from China earlier this week after hunkering down avoiding a typhoon.
“No one in their right mind wants to sail a brand new ship through a typhoon,” Stephens said.
The ship will sail through the Suez Canal then to Antwerp, Belgium, where it will pick up supplies such as hospital equipment and linens.
The Global Mercy is expected to help provide care in Africa for next 50 years, Stephens said.
The Global Mercy, which is a 200-bed hospital, weighs 37,000 tons and can hold 600 people, including about 400 staff.
“It’s like having St. Mary’s Hospital on a ship,” Stephens said.
Stephens graduated from Colorado Mesa University when it was still Mesa Junior College. That is where he met Deyon, without whom he said none of this would be possible.
“She has to be featured or none of this would have happened,” Stephens said.
Stephens is a dreamer, he said, but his dream really didn’t begin to take flight until an encounter with Mother Teresa in 1977 in Kolkata, India.
Mother Teresa asked Stephens three questions, the first of which was “why was I born?”
That’s when he told her about his dream of a hospital ship.
“She didn’t laugh at me,” Stephens said.
The second question was “what is your pain?”
Men, especially those in western Colorado, don’t like to talk about pain, Stephens said.
At the time, he was a new father to a special needs son born in Grand Junction, John Paul, now in his 40s.
John Paul had been struggling, Stephens said, and Mother Teresa could see him hurting.
“She told me God uses pain as preparation for purpose,” Stephens said.
To Stephens, that meant that God had allowed him to have John Paul to prepare him to go after his hospital ship dream.
The third question was “what are you doing about it?”
“I hadn’t done anything except write the idea down on a legal pad,” Stephens said. Stephens and Deyon, who were living in Switzerland at the time, decided to go for it. Stephens knew a man in Switzerland who owned a shipping company, who helped him craft a feasibility plan and vouched for him with a bank for a $1 million loan. He flew to Rome and purchased a 20-year-old passenger liner to convert into a hospital ship.
That was more than 40 years ago. Now, Mercy Ships has two hospital ships, Global Mercy and its little sister Africa Mercy, with both ships set to serve Africa in the future.
In addition to helping people with medical care, the ships provide practical training for local health care professionals, leaving the local health care systems stronger than before.
Stephens, 76, is not involved with the operation side of Mercy Ships anymore. He splits his time between Colorado and Texas, and said he plans to spend as much time as he can riding his horse in the San Juan Mountains.
One person who is involved with the operations is Montrose’s Taylor Perez, a self-described “repurposed cable ships master” who captains the Global Mercy.
Perez, a 40-year veteran seaman, first was introduced to Mercy Ships in Hawaii in the mid-1980s. He stayed involved with the organization for 30 years and in 2016 became a full-time volunteer captain for Mercy Ships.
“I was blessed to have been in the right places at the right time to have had the professional career that now affords me the opportunity to be repurposed as a captain with Mercy Ships regardless of what ship I serve on,” Perez said.