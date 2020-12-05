The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at area facilities ticked up again, with 55 people currently in a hospital, 50 of whom are Mesa County residents.
That’s an uptick from a total of 53 total patients from Thursday’s report from the Mesa County Public Health Department. Just more than three quarters of hospital beds are now in use and 81% of staffed intensive care unit beds, according to county figures.
No new deaths were reported on Friday but an additional 198 positive tests came in.
That puts the county at 6,517 positive cases since the pandemic began. Sixty-five people with COVID-19 have died, 52 of those deaths were said to have been directly caused by the virus.
The majority of the cases recorded in the past two weeks were people aged 20-29.
That age group accounted for 347 of the 1,843 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the past two weeks.