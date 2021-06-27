Mesa County’s COVID-19 situation showed small signs of improvement Saturday, as the latest numbers from Mesa County Public Health included a dip in hospitalizations as well as the two-week case count.
As of Saturday, 39 were hospitalized in Mesa County after an extended stretch of more than 40 and even 50 patients being hospitalized at one time. Also, according to Saturday’s update of the county data dashboard, there have been 555 positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. That number has routinely been over 600 and even 700 during the latest surge of the virus.
Still, hospital capacity remained strained with both regular beds and Intensive Care Unit beds at more than 90% capacity. To date, 247 Mesa County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Vaccinations are still available free at the Mesa County community vaccination site, 510 29½ Rd.
The site is open Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccines are also available for free at numerous pharmacies throughout the county including those at City Market and Safeway as well as through the mobile vaccine bus, which will be moving throughout Mesa County.