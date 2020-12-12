Two-thirds of area hospital beds are currently occupied in Mesa County, according to the county health department.
Mesa County Public Health’s data dashboard for hospital bed availability also puts the percentage of staffed intensive care unit beds in use at 75% for area hospitals. Fifty-two people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Friday’s update from county health, with 38 of those being Mesa County residents.
The county recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Also on Friday, the city of Grand Junction announced in a press release that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The employees are currently quarantining, the city said.