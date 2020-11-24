Mesa County’s hospitals are near normal capacity for Intensive Care Unit beds, but there are plans in place if that capacity would double.
Providing more ICU beds is part of the local hospitals surge plans, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said. Currently there are 46 people in the ICU, 16 of which are COVID-19 patients, he said.
There is a plan in place if they need to double ICU beds.
“Normal capacity for all the hospitals is 50 ICU beds and then they have the ability to double that number, that would be their surge beds,” Kuhr said. “In some cases that would be putting two beds in a room. In other cases it would just be making additional rooms into ICU rooms.”
In a statement, St. Mary’s Medical Center President Bryan Johnson said there were a number of ways they could increase their capacity if hospitalizations surge.
“St. Mary’s has surge plans in place that allow us to grow capacity if needed, to ensure we can provide safe, quality care to as many patients as possible,” Johnson said in the statement. “Local hospitals are ready to repurpose, change, or amend beds to convert them to other uses as needed. We also have the benefit of being a health system, and we have the ability to work with our SCL Health hospitals (in other areas) to support patient care as needed.”
The area’s three non-profit hospitals and the Veterans Affairs Hospital all have plans in place and there can be some differences. Kuhr said for example the VA has medics available to them if needed that could provide additional support to nursing staff.
Currently the amount of staff at St. Mary’s is sufficient, Johnson said, but they continue to monitor the situation. Kuhr said there are ways to extend staff if there is a surge of hospitalizations.
“The first way would be to take your nurses and then change the ratio,” Kuhr said. “So if it’s a five to one nurse-to-patient ratio then we could go to eight to one. That would be done by surrounding those nurses with additional staff. So additional support staff to help with some of the non-medical support issues with patient care.”
While total cases continue to be high, Kuhr said he has been somewhat encouraged by the hospitalizations, which fell to 22 on Monday after reaching 38 a few days ago. He also said he believed the situation in congregate care facilities — several had COVID-19 outbreaks — was starting to stabilize.
Hospitalizations are an important metric that the state tracks and affects the level of restrictions required by the state. Kuhr said if the hospitalization rate stabilizes or declines it could allow the county to relax some restrictions.
“In order for us to get out of level red or further expand the Five Star program, we do need for 11 days in a 14-day period to show stable or decreasing hospitalizations,” Kuhr said. “That is really our objective right now.”
Protecting the people most vulnerable to COVID-19 is key to reducing the hospitalization rate, Kuhr said. Older people and people with underlying medical conditions are more likely to experience a severe case, Kuhr said. He said when making decisions about who to interact with, especially around the holidays, people should consider if they are putting someone in one of those groups at risk. Johnson said the entire community should continue to make efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
“We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Johnson said.
“We need the community to be proactive and do their part by taking necessary precautions. Wash your hands, wear a mask, avoid gatherings, especially during the holidays, and continue to practice social distancing.”