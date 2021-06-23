Mesa County hospital beds are again at more than 95% capacity as of Tuesday, according to the health department.
A total of 44 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mesa County, leading to 95% of hospital beds and staffed Intensive Care Unit beds being occupied, according to county figures.
Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday with a two-week case count that has declined in recent days. The latest data has the two-week case count at 548, a notable dip from highs of around 700 during this latest surge in cases.
In terms of fatalities, 244 Mesa County residents have now died after contracting COVID-19.
On the vaccination front, Mesa County has reached 40% of the eligible population, according to the county’s weekly update. Once again, the county’s vaccine numbers for the week came in lower than the week before, with 1,425 doses being administered for the week ending June 19.
Of those, 526 doses were going to residents who were getting their first dose of the vaccine.