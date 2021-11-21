Mesa County ended the week with 70 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, 52 of whom are county residents.
The county health department’s Friday update noted 133 new COVID-19 cases, a dip from the 221 reported for Thursday, a number that sits among the highest daily counts since the pandemic began.
The county reports that 97% of hospital beds are full as are 96% of Intensive Care Unit beds.
About 80% of the county’s ventilators are in use, according to Mesa County Public Health’s data dashboard.
The county is also seeing around 1.5 COVID deaths per day in recent weeks, with 21 reported in the past 14 days.
In total, 377 residents with COVID-19 have died, according to the latest county numbers. That figure amounts to about one COVID-related death for every 413 Mesa County residents.
In light of the surge in COVID-19 patients, county health officials have in recent days asked residents to plan ahead for holiday travel
That includes getting vaccinated for the virus before holiday gatherings and getting tested no later than Monday in order to get a result back prior to Thanksgiving. Residents are asked to skip holiday events if they are feeling sick.
In the schools, District 51 reports 160 active COVID-19 cases among students and 38 staff positives.
At Colorado Mesa University, 28 students tested positive for COVID-19 last week. In the past two weeks that number is 107.