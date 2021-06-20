Grand Junction hospitals are not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations at this time, but St. Mary’s, Community Hospital and Family Health West say they are strongly encouraging employees to get immunized.
Amy Jordan, vice president of human resources for Community Hospital, said mandating vaccinations is something employers are going to need to consider. However, she said they are keeping the concerns some have surrounding the vaccines in mind.
“While we are strongly encouraging employees to get the vaccination and providing vaccinations at no cost for employees, we have not taken the step to institute a mandate,” Jordan said in a statement. “We are considering all viewpoints as we decide on next steps, which includes our duty to maintain a safe workplace and the concerns of employees regarding the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available.”
Sherri Hughes-Smith, SCL Health Director, Colorado Hospital Communications, said employees are not required to be vaccinated, but that “an overwhelming majority” of their physicians and associates have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She said they are not releasing specific vaccination rates for employees.
“While vaccination is voluntary at this time, as healthcare providers, we have a greater role and responsibility to ensure we are doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Hughes-Smith said in a statement. “We strongly encourage our associates to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and the patients and communities we serve.”
SCL Health has been able to get its employees vaccinated through internal communications, educational events and other educational measures that encourage vaccination, Hughes-Smith said. The company has also been careful to make it clear vaccinations are voluntary and the educational steps they have taken aren’t seen as coercive.
Family Health West Director of Marketing and Communications Eric Mello said, while the vaccine is not required, they are also reminding employees that it is critical to get the shots. Mello said Family Health West is tracking vaccination rates, as well.
At Community Hospital, Jordan said, they are continuing to follow the CDC’s guidance. They are requiring mask use for all employees in public and clinical areas of the hospital.
“Community Hospital employees and staff are our most valuable asset,” Jordan said. “As such, they are in the forefront of our minds, as well as our patients, as we navigate and make decisions during the unprecedented pandemic. The safety and health of our Community Hospital family, including patients, employees, staff and their family members is always at the heart of our decision making process.”