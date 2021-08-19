A study of subalpine trees conducted by the University of Colorado Boulder found that hot, dry summers are contributing to tree mortality and preventing tree regeneration in subalpine forests, and those effects have been felt in western Colorado.
The most important takeaway from the study, according to Robert Andrus, one of the study’s authors, is that warming and drying is contributing to tree mortality and preventing seedling regeneration, which over time causes fewer trees in subalpine forests.
According to the study, climate change is decreasing moisture levels and increasing temperatures in the summer.
“If you plant things in your garden and you don’t water them all summer, they’ll germinate but they’re not going to be able to survive,” Andrus said.
“We’re beginning to see signs of that right now, so it’s kind of like an alarm bell going off,” he added.
Subalpine forests currently function as carbon sinks, Andrus said, but that could change.
The study found that large, older trees are also dying at faster rates, Andrus said, which is bad because those trees store the most carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere.
Andrus said he realizes that all sounds pretty depressing, and that humans need to rethink our behavior in order to reverse the trend.
“What we can do is always the question, we have to recognize climate change is only going to take us to a place with more fire, beetles, less regeneration, more mortality. We need to learn how to adapt to changes and also significantly reduce the amount of carbon we’re pumping into the atmosphere,” he said.
Andrus noted that tree mortality itself is not bad, as many species rely on dead trees, but he said it’s alarming to be seeing an increase.
Andrus said that although the trees being monitored were on the Niwot Ridge near the CU Boulder Alpine Learning Center, the results of the study are generally applicable throughout the state.
According to Carlyn Perovich, a forest ecologist for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, subalpine forests in this area have seen increasing tree mortality because of insects and disease.
Perovich said it’s likely there has been some tree mortality in these areas caused by hot, dry summers.
In addition, Perovich said, aspen forests in the GMUG forests have experienced Sudden Aspen Decline (SAD), a quick deterioration of aspen overstory because of drought and various insects and diseases.
“SAD is no longer spreading on the GMUG, but severely impacted stands have shown low levels of aspen regeneration and may convert to another cover type over time,” Perovich said.
It’s hard to say what the exact extent is of the damage hot, dry summers have caused in local subalpine forests, Perovich said.
Andrus did the study, part of the longest-running tree mortality study in Colorado, while completing a Ph.D at CU Boulder. He’s now at Washington State University.
The trees involved in the study were not affected by fires or beetles, Andrus said, and some of them have been monitored since 1982.
The study involved visiting about 5,000 marked trees every three years from 1982 to 2019.
According to the study, the tree mortality rate nearly tripled from the beginning of the study to 2019.
“These forests are susceptible to hot, dry, summers because trees require water to survive, and our subalpine tree species are adapted to survival based on a certain amount of available moisture,” Perovich said.
Perovich said year-round climate conditions affect subalpine forests, which are also subject to stressors such as invasive species and increasing human recreation.
“Out the back door in Grand Junction there’s fires, bark beetle outbreaks, we’re also seeing the effects of climate change as well,” Andrus said.