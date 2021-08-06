Colorado’s largest monsoon season in a few years looks to have dried up, according to the National Weather Service, although it’s possible the monsoon weather could come back.
Dan Cuevas, a weather technician at the National Weather Service forecast office in Grand Junction, said a high pressure system has built over the region and shunted the moisture to the east, leaving the western slope dry and windy.
Today’s forecast calls for wind, Cuevas said, and after that the weather will likely calm down.
“It really doesn’t look like there’s going to be much going on through the weekend,” Cuevas said.
Next week’s forecast looks hot and dry, Cuevas said, but there’s a possibility of moisture moving up here from the south next weekend.
With the dryness and fewer clouds, the area has seen temperatures go back up, and it looks like that is going to hold for a while, Cuevas said.
Despite the area drying up and temperatures rising, Cuevas said he wouldn’t say we’ve seen the last of the monsoon moisture, as the area is still in a period in which the rain could come back.
“I’m not going to call it quite yet,” Cuevas said.
A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions is in effect today from noon to midnight.
The threat of wildfires is at the forefront given how smoky it has been the past couple of days. Cuevas said the smoke is coming from fires burning in the west/northwest.
There are a number of large fires burning to the west and northwest of Colorado, according to the Incident Information System, including the Dixie Fire (322,502 acres in northern California), the Beckwourth complex (105,670 acres in northern California), the Bootleg Fire (413,765 acres in southern Oregon) and the Snake River complex (109,444 acres near the Oregon/Washington/Idaho border).