Hot Tomato founders Anne Keller and Jen Zeuner of Fruita have embarked on a new journey as filmmakers, with the pair of pizza makers working on a documentary about the housing shortage’s effects on the restaurant industry in resort towns.
Keller will be directing the film, titled “Ghost Town,” with Zeuner producing along with local filmmaker Arielle Brachfield.
“For the past 15 years, we have seen the highs and lows of the restaurant industry, but nothing has prepared us for what is currently happening,” Zeuner said in a press release.
Keller said last week that the impetus for the film was a road trip the couple took last summer through some of the mountain towns in Colorado. A friend called to warn them the restaurants in Crested Butte were operating at limited capacities because they couldn’t find employees. Luckily, at least so far, the problem hasn’t spread to the Grand Valley like it has in the mountains.
“For us, being in the restaurant industry, it seemed like a really crucial tipping point,” Keller said. “This industry is already hard, and this is just making it even harder.
According to Keller and Zeuner, the film’s goal is to give a voice to those struggling in the industry and shine a light on the issue.
A trailer for the film features interviews with people from establishments such as Taco Del Gnar in Ridgway, High Alpine Brewing in Gunnison and Ghost Town Coffee in Telluride.
Filming took place in nine different locations around the Rocky Mountain West, including Moab, Utah; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Telluride, Ridgway, Buena Vista and Crested Butte. The team has plans to return to those locations this year.
A GoFundMe account has been started for the project, which is looking to raise $40,000. The overall endeavor has a budget of about $150,000.
“We are creating this film because we care deeply about our industry, and the business has never been more difficult. Due to our experiences operating a well-known and loved establishment, we have an unprecedented level of access to tell a deeply personal and intimate story about the hardships facing this industry and its people,” Keller said in the release.