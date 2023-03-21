A man sitting in a hot tub that was dug into the ground was scratched on the head by a mountain lion Saturday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Authorities were alerted to the incident, which occurred at a rental home in a heavily-wooded area near Salida, at around 10 p.m. Saturday.
“The victim told the officers he and his wife were sitting in a hot tub, which is located in the ground and away from the house, at about 8 p.m. when he felt something grab his head,” CPW said in a press release.
“He and his wife began screaming and splashing water at the animal. The victim’s wife grabbed a flashlight and shined it at the animal, which they then identified as a mountain lion.”
The press release stated the victim ended up with four scratches on top of his head and near his right ear.
According to the release, the victim and his wife began screaming and splashing water at the mountain lion, which retreated about 20 feet. The couple was eventually able to get back in the house and call CPW.
Responding CPW officers searched for the lion and couldn’t find any tracks on the frozen ground. Using hounds was ruled out because of the home’s location about a mile east of Mount Princeton Hot Springs.
A trap was set nearby.
“We think it’s likely the mountain lion saw the man’s head move in the darkness at ground-level but didn’t recognize the people in the hot tub,” said Sean Shepherd, Area Wildlife Manager based in Salida.
“The couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the lion. Although this victim had only minor injuries, we take this incident seriously. We have alerted neighbors and posted signs warning of lion activity. And we will continue to track the lion and lion activity.”
The attack is the first reported in Colorado since Feb, 27, 2022 and 24th since 1990, according to the release.
To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions, CPW recommends making a lot of noise when coming or going at night, installing outside lighting, closely supervising children playing outside, remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places, not feeding wildlife and keeping pets and livestock under control.