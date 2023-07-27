Kat Austin squints her eyes as she peers into the sun on yet another 100-degree day while trying to launch a serve during a doubles match in the Western Slope Open at Canyon View Park on Tuesday. Grand Junction reached its highest ever recorded temperature at 107 degrees on July 17 as the country trudges through a historically hot summer. Sam and Nina Kearl, from left, find ways to avoid the sun while watching matches at the Western Slope Open.
Grand Junction residents like Sam and Nina Kearl, from left, find ways to avoid the sun while watching matches at the Western Slope Open as the area continues to experience daily temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, with the city reaching its highest ever recorded temperature at 107 degrees on July 17.
Sun rays shine on a tennis scoreboard as Grand Junction residents continue to experience temperatures exceeding 100 degrees on a daily basis, with the city reaching its highest ever recorded temperature at 107 degrees on July 17, taken on July 26, 2023.
Kat Austin’s shadow appears to line up for a serve as the afternoon sun beats down on players in the Western Slope Open at Grand View Park on July 26, 2023. Grand Junction has had a steady stream of 100-degree days and reached its highest ever recorded temperature at 107 degrees on July 17, as the country trudges through a historically hot summer.
The forecast for Grand Junction is offering a slight reprieve from the heat wave that started in early July, but it will take a few more days of triple digit temperatures to get there.
Starting early next week, an increase in monsoon activity could lead to more cloud cover and moisture, pushing temperatures down to around normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid-90s, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dennis Phillips.