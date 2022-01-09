It’s not unusual for residents of the North Fork Valley to cobble together a living working at multiple jobs, says Hotchkiss resident Tom Wills.
He would know, as someone who is a professional artist and owns a store selling used books in Hotchkiss while also owning and writing for the North Fork Merchant Herald newspaper.
He’s also served at times in the past on the Hotchkiss Town Council, which occasionally put him in an interesting position as a local journalist, as he reported on his own comments as a council member.
“Sometimes I said stupid things and reported those, too,” Wills said with a laugh.
If Wills was a reporter working for someone else,he wouldnt’ be allowed to serve on a town council as well, he said. But he’s his own boss. He said a great thing about his life is that he’s pretty much always done what he wanted to make a living, mostly being self-employed.
“I’m in three businesses that are tough to make a living at, but I have three of them, so hey, you can get along if you put things together,” Wills said.
FRUITA ROOTS
Wills, who turns 65 Jan. 18, can point all the way back to his childhood to signs of some of the career paths he would end up following. He was born when his family lived in the San Luis Valley, but grew up in Fruita, where the family moved so his dad, William Henry Wills, a veteran who was born in 1899, could be near the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Wills attended all 12 grades in Fruita schools, graduating from Fruita Monument High School in 1975. He started painting and selling art when he was about 12. His mom, Lila, would take him with her to arts and crafts shows. (Wills’ mother, 90, now lives in Rangely near his brother, Wills said.)
He thinks his mom’s career working as the librarian at the public library in Fruita for 30-some years might help explain his interest in books and ultimate ownership of a bookstore. His painting career also played a role in that. After spending some time after high school in the Army and doing other things, Wills became a full-time painter. While on the road at arts and craft shows, he would buy books at yard sales, then sell them in other towns at stores selling used books.
“I really knew how used bookstores worked,” he said.
He and his wife Jane moved to Hotchkiss 31 years ago and opened the bookstore and ran it together. Unfortunately, she had suffered from health problems and died in 2016.
He said he still sells most of his art at the store, but it carries about 17,000 books.
“Our bookstore here in Hotchkiss was supposed to be an art gallery with some used books and it turned out to be a bookstore with a little art,” Wills said.
He said business has changed a lot over the years, having been way better in the 1990s and early 2000s, before sales of books on the Internet and of e-books took off.
FROM PAINTING TO WRITING
Wills said that 30-some years ago, he started sending a self-syndicated cartoon column to weekly papers in the state. About 25 years ago, a partner and he started the North Fork Merchant Herald.
“I’ve kind of turned into more of a writer than an artist, I guess,” Wills said.
He describes the Merchant Herald as an old-fashioned, “chatty” newspaper focused on microjournalism. It provides hyperlocal coverage of things like area town council meetings, helping it survive despite the challenges facing print journalism these days.
Besides the monthly print edition, with a press run of about 2,500 copies, Wills does a mid-monthly e-edition, sending about 1,000 pdf copies.
He likes using that edition to write longer pieces than the print edition has space for. Wills is able to bring decades of local knowledge to his reporting, helping him add depth to it. He enjoys writing history for the paper, and is working on a book of local history.
“That will be my retirement project, probably, is to finally get that done,” he said.
SERVICE TO HIS TOWN
He got involved as a town council member partly as a result of covering council meetings and deciding he could do a better job on council than those he was covering. Wills said probably a lot of reporters think that.
“Since I didn’t work for anyone else, there was nobody saying I couldn’t” run for council, he said.
He has taken a particular interest in land use planning issues, and got involved with writing the master plan for Hotchkiss, becoming something of an unofficial town planner for the small community for years. He served for 10 years on council, and then after a short break served for four more years, until 2018, ending up off council after he unsuccessfully ran for mayor.
Wills said he probably will run for council again next year. Though he doesn’t really want to, the town’s master plan needs updating and he feels his planning expertise is needed. He finds planning work to be fascinating and satisfying, and said that in a small town having a skill set like in planning can let someone make a difference where they live.
He likes life in the North Fork Valley.
“I’ve enjoyed it the whole time. What I like best about it is we’re so eclectic,” he said.
He said there are old ranching families that have been here for generations and offer one point of view, and people with three college degrees who retired here and provide another perspective. He’s watched the organic farming industry explode locally during his time in the valley, and though a lot of coal mining jobs have been lost, a lot of people are moving into the area, including young, highly educated newcomers, and many people with money, some of whom do things like open wineries, he said.
A VALLEY TREASURE
Tamie Meck, now a Paonia Town Council member and formerly a longtime journalist who most recently worked for about decade at the Delta County Independent, appreciates Wills’ knowledge of the valley and its issues and the range of news he covers as a local journalist.
Meck also gets a kick out of the cowboy poetry he writes and publishes in his paper under the name Lazarus Washburn.
She recounted with delight a poem Wills wrote about the debate over grazing on public lands, making reference to Republican cows being more conservative than Democratic cows.
Meck also appreciates his dives into local history, which help put current events into historical context and show how history repeats itself and the same problems occur over and over.
She said an article he dug up from 1910 talked about the frustrations Paonia women were having because there wasn’t enough water for them to keep their lawns green during that dry year.
The town came up with a plan to bring in untreated water for such purposes, something Meck said the town likewise is looking into now as it again faces water issues.
Meck also loves Wills’ bookstore, which she said consists of a tiny, old house jammed with books.
“I think he is a treasure,” Meck said. “He provides so many services that you just can’t get anywhere else in this valley and that’s pretty special. He’s a special guy.”