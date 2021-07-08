The town of Hotchkiss hired Scott Green as the new town marshal.
Green’s first day will be July 12. One of his first orders of business will be hiring two new deputies.
Hotchkiss has been without a marshal since Daniel Miller retired following an executive session with the town council June 1. A deputy marshal, Chad Lloyd, was also fired June 1 according to news reports.
Another deputy, Kelsey Shumway, was let go, according to Hotchkiss deputy clerk Karen Laing.
According to the Delta County Independent, Shumway was arrested in May on charges of driving under the influence, motor vehicle theft, careless driving, failure to report an accident and trespassing.
In a separate case, she was charged with domestic violence and misdemeanor harassment.
Shumway was arraigned June 9 in Delta County combined court on the first set of charges and made an appearance in court for a review of the second set June 11.
In the interim, the town has had to adjust to having just one deputy, Julia Thompson, according to Laing.
During that time, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Paonia Police Department assisted with law enforcement coverage, Hotchkiss Town Clerk Ginger Redden said Wednesday.
Green formerly worked as a police officer for the town of Mead on the Front Range, according to a press release, and has been in law enforcement for 24 years.