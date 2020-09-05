Since the dawn of recorded weather in the Grand Valley in the late 1800s, no August has ever been as hot as the one just endured.
“This August, our average temperature through the month was 81 degrees,” said Scott Stearns, meteorologist for Grand Junction’s National Weather Service. “Our normal is 75½ degrees, so it was a little over 5 degrees above normal ... It turns out that 2020 was the highest average temperature ever recorded here in Grand Junction.”
Weather monitoring began in Grand Junction in 1893. In the 127 years since, only one August featured more days in which the temperature reached or surpassed 100 degrees than 2020.
This past August featured six such days, only surpassed by 1969, in which there were eight such days.
This year was the hottest August on record in the region despite the blanket of smoke that covered the valley because of the Pine Gulch Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history.
Stearns told The Daily Sentinel in August that the smoke was acting as an insulator of sorts, blocking some of the sun’s rays and keeping temperatures from soaring even higher.
Once the smoke dissipated, the Grand Valley finally received light rain on Aug. 29, after a summerlong drought.
“We had a pretty large trough drop down from the north,” Stearns said. “It was kind of a sign of fall, so to speak. Those systems will become more frequent over the next couple of months as they get that colder air down to us and increase precipitation chances. A little moisture is associated with these systems we don’t see during the summertime in these latitudes. It’s not much, but it’s welcomed.”
Also sure to be welcomed by Western Slopers is this week’s cold front that will affect most of the United States.
Grand Junction and the surrounding area are among the many regions expected to have dipping temperatures.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, temperatures were in the high 70s and low 80s with respective lows dipping into the 40s.
“We’ve got high pressure building across much of the western contiguous U.S.,” Stearns said. “We’ve got a pretty large trough of low pressure that’s going to be setting in across the central and eastern portions of the U.S., and we’ll be right on the edge of that. Depending on how that thing fluctuates, it could get a little bit further to the west and we could be under some of that colder air.
“It’s not going to be like winter all of a sudden or anything like that, but it might be a little bit cooler than what we’ll experience over the next few days the rest of the week.”
But the hot temperatures will return for the Labor Day weekend. It will also be the second straight early September that Grand Junction has had scorching temps.
Last year, on Sept. 5, the 100-degree mark was hit and that was only the second time since 1893 that the century mark was hit in September in Grand Junction.
The forecast for the weekend is for temperatures around 98 degrees or slightly higher, with Monday being a little cooler.