Hours expand for tag services
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s announced Tuesday that the hours of operation for its Motor Vehicle offices will expand starting March 1.
All Mesa County Motor Vehicle offices will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The main office at the Central Services Building, 200 S. Spruce Street, will be open Monday through Friday; the Clifton satellite office, in the Peach Tree Shopping Center, 3225 I-70B, Unit A2, will be open Monday through Friday; and the Fruita satellite office at 325 East Aspen Ave. will be open on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We are thrilled to expand our level of service by opening at 8 a.m. Customer service is always a top priority for our office,” said Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Bobbie Gross. “This change will provide greater convenience and accessibility for our customers.”
Wolf fitted with new GPS collar
The collared wolf that wrangled out of its previous GPS collar now has a new one.
Last Saturday, personnel from Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to recapture and refit a collar on wolf No. 2101 near North Park.
This wolf was fitted with a GPS collar earlier in the month along with wolf 2301, but the collar came off soon after. This recollaring of 2101 means two male gray wolves are again fitted with radio collars in Colorado.
This re-collaring effort was conducted in conjunction with elk and moose capture efforts for ongoing research studies.
