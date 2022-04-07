Nurses and mental health professionals could get a break from the fees they pay the state to maintain their licenses under two bills that won final approval in the Colorado House on Wednesday.
While the two measures, House Bills 1298 and 1299, will cost the state nearly $16 million in lost revenues over the next two years, it will save nurses, nurse aides, health care technicians and mental health workers money to continue to do their jobs, said Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat who also works as an emergency room nurse.
Nurses and other health care workers pay about $90 every three years to renew their licenses.
“This provides a little relief to the people who have taken good care of us over the last two years,” said Mullica, who introduced HB1298. “You can imagine it’s been a rough two years working in the ER, but there was so much joy in their faces to see that we were thinking about them, trying to find ways to offer them some sort of relief even if it’s a small amount of relief.”
The bill calls for transferring about $12 million in general fund money to the State Board of Nursing to offset lost revenues in its regulation of nursing professions.
Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley, and the sponsor of HB1299, said the same was true with her measure.
Her bill focuses on mental health workers, who also have had a tough two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“Mental health professionals have stepped up to provide necessary services to more Coloradans than ever before,” Young said. “This bill will save mental health professionals, including psychologists, professional counselors, marriage and family therapists, addiction counselors and social workers, money when they apply or renew their licenses.”
That measure transfers $3.7 million to the Division of Professions and Occupations to make up for the lost revenues in licensing mental health providers.
Neither measure drew vocal opposition when they came up for votes in the Democratic-controlled House on Tuesday and Wednesday, but both ended up passing on party-line 39-22 votes.
Only Republicans voted against both measures, including local Reps. Matt Soper of Delta, Janice Rich of Grand Junction, Perry Will of New Castle and Marc Catlin of Montrose.
Both measures head to the Colorado Senate for more discussion.