Catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically in recent years, and the Colorado Legislature is trying to do something about it.
The Colorado House on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to one of two bipartisan measures designed to do just that by keeping track of anyone who sells, transfers, buys or receives a used catalytic converter.
Doing so is expected to scare anyone off who is stealing them, said Reps. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Commerce City, and Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins, sponsors of one of the bills.
“If you’re like me, you’ve heard of them but you really didn’t know what they were,” Benavidez said. “I didn’t until this past June when my daughter’s catalytic converter was stolen out of her car.”
The device is used to decrease emissions from gasoline-fueled vehicles. They are being stolen nationwide, in part, because of the three main metals they contain, platinum, palladium and rhodium, which when combined create a chemical reaction that lessens exhaust pollutants, according to Carfax.com.
Oftentimes, the converters are smelted to separate those precious metals. According to Monex.com, palladium’s current going price is $2,544 per ounce, while the per-ounce cost of platinum is $1,029.
For rhodium, it’s a whopping $19,000 an ounce.
“The criminals have figured it out,” said Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, who said the bill doesn’t go far enough. “When we’re soft on crime, criminals exploit that.”
According to the Colorado State Patrol, theft of catalytic converters increased by nearly 1,500% in 2021 compared to the prior year. In 2019, there were 151 such thefts.
By the next year, that increased to 930 in 2020.
Nationally, thefts went from 1,298 in 2018 to 14,433 in 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, a nonprofit that is focused on insurance fraud.
“If you get one stolen, and it can be stolen in like a couple of minutes ... it takes awhile to get one ordered and they are very expensive,” Benavidez said. “They run from usually about $2,500 to $5,000 ... and can take about a month to get.”
Under the measure, HB1217, business that buy used converters would be required to record the name and contact information of sellers, log the time and date of any transaction, note the vehicle identification number of the vehicle the converter was from, and track the quantities of all transactions.
A companion measure, SB9, which cleared the Senate earlier this month, does something similar, though not on converters directly, but on the commodity metals that are in them.
That bill requires such operations as junk stores and salvage yards to similarly track who is selling them such metals.
HB1217 requires a final House vote before it can head to the Senate. SB9 is scheduled to be heard in the House Energy & Environment Committee later this month.