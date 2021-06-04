People who commit bias-motivated crimes, but get out from being charged because that wasn’t their sole motive in committing a crime could still be charged with a hate crime under a bill that won preliminary approval in the Colorado House on Thursday.
The measure, Senate Bill 280, attempts to close a loophole in the state’s hate crime laws that allows some defendants to avoid stiffer sentences if they had another motivation for committing a crime.
Generally, the state’s hate crime laws are sentencing enhancers, and can range from low-level misdemeanors to a class 4 felony punishable by up to 6 years in jail and a $500,000 fine.
“As we have seen, since 2017 we’ve had a doubling of bias-motivated crimes here in Colorado,” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, one of the bill’s sponsors.
“What we’re doing in this bill is we’re updating the law so that no longer can a perpetrator escape liability from these laws by saying they had bias as a motive, but not the motive,” Soper added. “So, we’re holding them accountable even if they had more than one motivation in committing the crime so long as they are motivated in whole or in part because of that person’s actual or perceived (bias).”
According to the most recent FBI data on hate crimes, there was a 74% increase in hate crimes in Colorado in 2019 compared to the year before.
But a Congressional Research Service report released in March showed that those annual FBI reports on hate crimes are not revealing the full picture, saying the agency’s data is based on voluntary reporting from local law enforcement agencies around the nation, and that only a small fraction of them are reporting such crimes.
Still, the bill’s sponsors say it’s clear that more bias-related crimes are occurring, and not enough of them are being fully prosecuted.
“This is just about making the laws that we have on the books, and should have on the books, work a little bit more effectively,” said Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and one of the bill’s sponsors. “We should penalize bias-motivated harassment, we should penalize bias-motivated assault. What we’ve identified in attempting to bring these crimes, which have been on the rise, to justice is the question of mixed motives.”
The two lawmakers — along with Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and John Cooke, R-Greeley, who initially introduced the bill — said the issue came to light from 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, a Republican who was just elected to that job.
The bill, which cleared the Colorado Senate last month on a unanimous 35-0 vote, requires a final vote in the House, which could come as early as today.