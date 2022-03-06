The Colorado House approved a bill last week that would allow irrigation districts to borrow money to be used for low-interest loan programs to landowners for projects designed to conserve water.
The measure, House Bill 1092, came about from the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District, said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, who introduced the bill with Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle.
Soper said Max Schmidt, manager of the Orchard Mesa district, told him that under the 1921 law that created such districts, they are barred from helping landowners they serve with projects that help conserve water, such as lining or piping a lateral ditch.
“The landowners must form a mutual ditch company and the district would oversee the work,” Soper said of the bill. “The repayment of the loan would be added to the assessments paid to the district. There are 16 irrigation districts across the state, though not all are under the 1921 law, but the ones in Mesa and Delta counties are.”
Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, said the bill will go a long way to modernized irrigation in the state, which will save water that is oftentimes in short supply and not getting better.
“Wherever you get your water, it runs into an open canal, earthen more than likely, gets to the head gate to turn into your place ... and it’s nothing but a dirt ditch that they dug in 1902,” Catlin said on the House floor. “The low-hanging fruit in conservation is modernization of the delivery system. Pipe and concrete can save the state of Colorado over 30% of the water that we deliver.”
Roberts said he’s heard from several other irrigation district board members that they have many members who want to be able to line their ditches or install pipes, but don’t have the money to do so.
Under the bill, the loans they could get through their ditch districts could be paid off from the assessments they pay over longer periods of time.
“It’s a voluntary program,” Roberts said. “This is a great bill to conserve more water in Colorado and protect and promote agriculture.”
The bill passed on a 55-8 bipartisan vote, with all Western Slope lawmakers voting for it. Eight Republicans, all from the Front Range, opposed it.
The bill heads to the Colorado Senate, where it is sponsored by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.