Voters won’t be allowed to openly carry a firearm around voting areas under a bill that won preliminary approval in the Colorado House on Friday.
The measure, House Bill 1086, would make it a class 2 misdemeanor for carrying a firearm within 100 feet of a polling center or ballot drop box, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The bill, also called the Vote Without Fear Act, exempts law enforcement or any hired private security, and it doesn’t apply to voters who have concealed-carry licenses.
Sponsors of the bill said the law is needed because of the current charged political climate over elections and the need to ensure Coloradans that they are safe and secure while voting, adding that the measure doesn’t create gun-free zones or infringe on any constitutional right.
Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the issue is no different for First Amendment rights that limited political speech around polling areas, where voters are not allowed to express their views within 100 feet of a voting place to show their support for or against individual candidates or ballot measures.
“The same would be in effect for gun owners should we pass this legislation,” Sullivan said. “The only difference would be that within a 100-foot space where we vote in this state, you won’t be fearful of the intimidation of individuals who feel the need to open carry their firearms while the rest of us just want to go to the polls and vote.”
Republicans, however, said the measure is a clear violation of people’s Second Amendment rights to own guns and openly carry a firearm.
“I take claim with the bill sponsors that this does not infringe on Second Amendment rights,” said Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron. “I do have strong objection to the premise of this bill, and to the argument that is made that we need this bill. The biggest objection I have is the title of this bill. It misrepresents what happens in Colorado, and it will misrepresent what happens in Colorado in future years.”
Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, said some people said they felt intimated in Arapahoe County last year when voters complained to that county’s clerk’s office that someone was carrying a weapon at a vote center, and voters felt threatened as a result.
But Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, said that it makes no sense to pass a new law based on a single incident, one that didn’t lead to any problems or issues other than a few people feeling not uneasy.
Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, said there’s already a menacing law that covers such situations, one that’s even more harsh in terms of penalties.
That law is called menacing, which is a class 5 felony if a firearm is involved, punishable by up to 3 years in jail and a $100,000 fine, he said.
“If someone is in fear of being able to exercise their right to vote because someone next to them is open carry ... this would apply,” Soper said.
“We already have a statute on the books that if someone is actually using their firearm to intimidate a voter, they would be guilty of a felony, and that action would be prosecuted,” Soper added. “We don’t need to create something new that has a chilling effect on a Coloradan’s right to peacefully and civilly to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”
The bill still needs a final House vote, which could come as early as Monday, before it can head to the Senate.