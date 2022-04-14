The Colorado House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to two bills designed to improve school safety and to help troubled teens before they turn to violence.
The measures, which have bipartisan support, provide millions of dollars to ensure that schools have the security equipment they need to keep schools safe, and enough funds to continue behavioral and mental health programs for students in need.
“There are years in our great state in between incidences, the Legislature oftentimes will drop the ball, so to speak, and assume everything is perfectly fine,” said Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, a main sponsor of both measures, House Bills 1243 and 1120.
“Everything is not perfectly fine in our schools today. Everything is not perfectly fine with the mental health and well-being of our students,” Van Winkle added. “The COVID shutdown specifically put our youth in isolation, and knocked them off from all their support groups. I’m grateful we haven’t had a very serious incident in our schools, but it is something that we as a body need to be focused on.”
HB1243, which also was introduced by Rep. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, provides $14 million this year and $6 million next year for capital construction projects designed to improve security features, provide training for threat assessments and help pay for school resource officers.
That measure also allocates some of that money to fund the Youth Mental Health Services Program, and the Behavioral Health Care Professional Matching Grant Program.
HB1120, also introduced by Rep. Tim Neville, R-Castle Rock, provides $6 million a year for two years to the School Safety Disbursement Program in the Colorado Department of Public Safety. That money is to be used not only for schools, but also to qualifying nonprofit organizations that offer services to students.
“Our bipartisan legislation provides public schools with the funding they need to protect school grounds and build safer school environments for students, teachers and staff,” Exum said. “In addition, this bill extends the I Matter program, which provides free mental health counseling sessions to Colorado’s youth.”
Both measures require a final House vote, which could come as early as today, before heading to the Senate for more debate.