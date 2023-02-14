A Fruita man who was found guilty of first degree murder last month was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday.
Israel Maestas-Reza was a month past his 18th birthday in February, 2021 when he fired seven shots indiscriminately into a house near Colorado Mesa University’s campus after being asked to leave a party. The shooting injured three people and killed 22-year-old CMU student Jared Martinez.
“Jared had many people in his life who loved him, and in killing him you killed a piece of all of us,” Martinez’s aunt, Michelle Martinez, said.
Samantha Martinez, Jared’s older sister, said she felt the weight of the responsibility of an older sibling protecting a younger sibling when she heard Jared was shot, and nothing about the feeling she had when she heard is hard to remember.
“Your actions deserve consequences, and because you did what you did without regard for human life, those consequences should be of the highest order,” she said.
Christine Hurford, one of the tenants of the house at the time of the party, who asked a group including Maestas-Reza to leave and was injured in the shooting, said she could have never imagined asking someone to leave her own house would result in someone dealing with hurt feelings by trying to take as many lives as possible.
Hurford called Maestas-Reza’s actions “not only senseless and cold-blooded, but also cowardly in the highest fashion.”
“While my leg is already healed, your punishment is just beginning,” Hurford said.
Another victim of the shooting, Tyler Cieskowski, said he sees his wound every day in the mirror, a constant reminder of the tragedy that occurred staring him in the face every day.
“I can’t run away from what happened, I can’t lock it in a box and throw the key away,” Cieskowski said.
Cieskowski asked for a punishment befitting the crime, saying the victims didn’t deserve what happened.
Maestas-Reza declined to speak, and there were no speakers on his behalf.
Life without parole is the mandatory sentence for first degree murder under Colorado law.
“Certainly there are decisions people who are 18 years old would make that someone older wouldn’t make,” Judge Brian Flynn said.
“People who are 18 have the ability to make the decision not to shoot into a house party, not to shatter people’s lives,” Flynn said.
Maestas-Reza was also sentenced to three 48-year prison terms for three counts of attempted murder, and six years each for seven counts of illegal discharge of a weapon. All sentences will run consecutively.