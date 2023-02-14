Israel Maestas-Reza

A Fruita man who was found guilty of first degree murder last month was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday.

Israel Maestas-Reza was a month past his 18th birthday in February, 2021 when he fired seven shots indiscriminately into a house near Colorado Mesa University’s campus after being asked to leave a party. The shooting injured three people and killed 22-year-old CMU student Jared Martinez.

