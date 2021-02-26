The U.S. House of Representatives today passed a multi-state public lands bill that includes new protections for more than 1 million acres of lands in Colorado, setting up an expected showdown in the Senate over the measure.
The House voted 227-200 vote to pass the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, which includes the 660,000-acre Colorado Wilderness Act, sponsored by Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, and the 400,000-acre Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, sponsored by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette. It also includes protections for 821,000 acres in California; 132,000 acres in Washington, and more than one million acres in Arizona, north and south of the Grand Canyon.
The Colorado Wilderness Act would provide protections for many lower-elevation public lands, locally including in areas such as the Little Bookcliffs and Demaree, Bangs and Roubideau canyons. CORE would permanently withdraw about 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future federal oil and gas leasing and provide wilderness or other designations covering nearly 100,000 acres in the White River National Forest along the Continental Divide. It also would designate wilderness or provide other levels of protection for 61,000 acres in the San Juan Mountains, and formally designate the boundaries of the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison.
The measure faced opposition locally from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and from others including Mesa County and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.