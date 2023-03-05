The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office seized the house and property at 2874 Orchard Ave. in October 2021, and now it’s up for sale for $235,000. The 4-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house located on about 1/3 acre was described by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Reduction as a “flophouse” for criminals.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
A house police said was formerly used as a “flophouse” for criminals is on the real estate market and it’s not cheap.
The 4-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house located on about 1/3 acre at 2874 Orchard Ave. was seized by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Reduction unit in October 2021, after police were called to the address more than 100 times between 2018 and 2021.
Built in 1954, the 1,509- square-feet ranch-style house is being listed by Red Glasses Realty.
Realtor Julia Linza didn’t hold back when describing the property, which is listed for $235,000.
“This is the worst listing I’ve ever had in my life,” Linza said “I tell people to wear sturdy shoes and a mask (when visiting the property).”
One neighbor described living near the house prior to it being seized as “insane.” It was seized after being declared a “public nuisance” by the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The listing reads: “This home is a total fixer. Please bring a flashlight and watch your step. All personal items left in the home will be included. Home is being sold as is and will be transferred by Sheriffs Deed. Use caution when touring the home. Solid foot wear and a mask are recommended as there are dead mice, trash and personal items all over the floor.”
Linza said the personal items left in the house are what most people have trouble getting past.
“It’s in really bad shape, it’s full of personal items and garbage,” Linza said.
There are some positives, Linza said, notably the location and size of the lot. It’s also located very close to Nisley Elementary School, one of the reasons police said the criminal activity at the house was concerning.
The high price tag of $235,000 is due to liens on the property, Linza said, which the Sheriff’s Office, unlike a bank, is unable to forgive.
Linza said she’s working with some of the lien holders to try and get those reduced.
Linza said she’s hopeful an offer comes through, but if one doesn’t materialize, the house will go through the foreclosure process, which can take six months or more.
“Hopefully I can sell it and get the eyesore out of the neighborhood,” Linza said.
Anyone interested in the property can contact Linza at 970-261-8467.