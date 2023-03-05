A house police said was formerly used as a “flophouse” for criminals is on the real estate market and it’s not cheap.

The 4-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house located on about 1/3 acre at 2874 Orchard Ave. was seized by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Reduction unit in October 2021, after police were called to the address more than 100 times between 2018 and 2021.

Tags