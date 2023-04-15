The house at 2874 Orchard Ave., which was seized by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in 2021, has sold and is being renovated. The buyer likely intends to fix the place up and flip it, and has already started.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
A former “flophouse” seized by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Reduction Unit in October 2021 has been sold.
The 4-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house located at 2874 Orchard Ave. was listed for $235,000 and sold for $195,000, according to real estate website Zillow.
“I think the neighborhood is really glad,” real estate agent Julia Linza, who represented the seller, said. Police were called to the address more than 100 times between 2018 and 2021 before the house was seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Linza said the sale was a good learning experience because she had never handled a Sheriff’s deed before. Several liens on the property have also been resolved with the sale.
The 1,509-square-foot house was built in 1954.
Linza previously described the property, which was declared a “public nuisance” by the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, as “the worst listing I’ve ever had in my life.”
Descriptions of the house while it was on the market noted the house and yard were full of trash, personal items and dead mice.
Linza said she’s glad to get the property off the market before it was seized by the bank. The buyer likely intends to fix the place up and flip it, and has already started.
“He’s already hard at work cleaning it up, so it’ll be nice to get the eyesore off the road,” Linza said.