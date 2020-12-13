The purchase and eventual demolition of a dilapidated house on the corner of Ute Avenue and Fourth Street should boost downtown aesthetic and homeless services, city leaders say.
For years the large, boarded-up home has been of interest to the city of Grand Junction and Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and now, after negotiations over pit rice, will finally be purchased, torn down and used by the charity.
Over the past two years the city has been interested in purchasing the property, but had not been able to come to an agreeable price, Mayor Duke Wortmann said. However, the city and property owner Nancy Cole were able to come to an agreement for the city to purchase it at $262,000 this fall.
“I know there is going to be mixed opinions about it, but it is three lots,” City Attorney John Shaver said regarding the use of public funds. “So it is bigger than folks might fully appreciate. The other part of that is you have a willing seller and a willing buyer.”
The house itself was constructed in the 1890s and served as housing for railroad workers, Cole said. Her mother purchased it in the 1970s and rented rooms to workers during the oil shale boom. Cole said over the years it became harder to find tenants and the house would have required costly upgrades to continue to run as a rental. It was boarded up around 10 years ago.
Once the purchase is complete, the city will tear down the house and the other structures on the lot and transfer the property to Catholic Outreach, which is planning to construct a permanent supportive housing project for the area homeless population, said Catholic Outreach Director of Development and Communication Beverly Lampley. The property is adjacent to Whitman Park where some of the city’s homeless population gather.
“We’ve wanted property for a while,” Lampley said. “COVID stopped a lot of things or at least slowed them down. It feels good now to see the beginning of our project coming to fruition.”
The project is still being designed, but Lampley said early conversations had been around 40 units that would provide housing for the homeless. She said the cost will likely be more than $4 million.
“This is a community project,” Lampley said. “I think this is a project we’ve all wanted to do in our hearts in a lot of ways because the most vulnerable, the ones that don’t get housed early on, they’re vulnerable on the street. We want them to have the dignity and respect they’re due.”
Wortmann said the city had been working with Catholic Outreach on the project for some time and he felt giving the property to them would have a positive impact on the community as a whole.
“How can we affect the most people?” Wortmann asked. “Well, with this kind of play, we’re affecting downtown shoppers who are fearful of going downtown. We’re getting homeless off the streets. We’re giving them someplace to be. We’re affecting downtown in a positive way.”
Wortmann praised Sister Karen Bland, Director of Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, saying she has a model that is changing lives for the better in the Grand Valley. He said he admired her faith-based approach and that she had no tolerance for alcohol or other substances. The city should partner with organizations that have experience, Wortmann said, rather than reinventing the wheel themselves.
“I don’t ever doubt Sister Karen,” Wortmann said. “She’s touched a lot of people in a lot of positive ways. She’s got philanthropy on her side. There’s a lot of federal money available for capital.”
Cole is also happy with the choice of Catholic Outreach. She said she hoped other property owners in the area might consider selling as well to give Catholic Outreach more space to work with.
“I love them,” Cole said. “They have done so much good for this community. I had been talking with Sister Karen probably for four years trying to sell it to her. I am just absolutely tickled pink that she is going to be the one to end up with it.”
The city has been looking to reduce blight, especially near the downtown area, Wortmann said. He said the City Council has to lead on directing where to focus that effort and that they try to prioritize properties that would make the biggest impact. In this case, it is providing a space for the homeless to live along with removing a dilapidated structure near downtown.
“We’re trying to provide infrastructure so we can improve the quality of life for people,” Wortmann said. “Not only people who will have a positive place to live, but also having a positive outcome when people go downtown.”