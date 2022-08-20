A measure that would divert state income tax dollars toward affordable housing projects officially qualified for the fall ballot on Friday.
That measure, known for now as Initiative 108, asks Colorado voters to earmark about $300 million a year that the state already takes in from income taxes and put it into the State Affordable Housing Fund to help pay for more affordable housing projects across the state.
Backers of the measure, Make Colorado Affordable, say the state doesn’t do enough to fund such efforts, saying that lawmakers rely primarily on housing developers to build affordable housing.
“Too many Coloradans can no longer afford to live in the neighborhoods where they set down roots,” said Brian Rossbert, executive director of Housing Colorado. “That’s forcing families to make difficult relocation decisions, robbing our communities of essential services and intensifying our homelessness crisis.”
The goal of the measure’s supporters is to construct 170,000 new homes and rental units over the next several years, which would cost about $6 billion, the group says.
Under it, local governments and nonprofit groups that focus on providing affordable housing can qualify for grants to help build homes or apartments either available for rent or for sale.
That rent or mortgage payments, however, cannot be more than 30% of a renter or buyer’s annual income.
Money from the fund would be split between the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, both of which would dole out the money through grants.
Opponents of the measure, however, say that it is incumbent on the free market to address the issue, not taking away Coloradans future refunds under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which the proposed measure would do.
“You would think that with bipartisan support for our $750 TABOR refund checks this year, liberal special interests would back off of their push to go after that money, but that’s not the case,” said Michael Field, senior advisor for Advance Colorado Action, a right-leaning advocacy group. “There is nothing ‘affordable’ about taking $300 million of our TABOR tax refund for a flawed housing measure. To fix our state’s housing crisis, we need to build more, not tax more. Coloradans are struggling, and they want their full TABOR refund in the upcoming years.”
The measure does not call for an increase in taxes or tax rates.
Under a study by the right-leaning business think tank Common Sense Institute, the problem is a big one.
“Through there has been a recent increase in building permits, the current housing supply shortage is so large that the increased construction of new homes must be sustained for years, if not increased, to overcome the shortage,” the group wrote. “Furthermore, recent history shows new home construction is concentrated on single-family homes, the least affordable option.”
The group pushing for the ballot measure submitted nearly 231,000 signatures to get it onto the November ballot. The effort only needed 124,632.
Like other measures that have so far qualified for the fall ballot, its actual name won’t be known until next month, when it is assigned a proposition number or letter.