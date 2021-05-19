Wages are not keeping up with the cost of housing in Mesa County an assessment of housing needs in the Grand Valley found.
Root Policy Research, a consultant working with the city of Grand Junction, developed the assessment, which analyzed the local housing market, as well as the economic demographics of the residents. Root Policy Research Managing Director Mollie Fitzpatrick told the Grand Junction City Council at its Monday work session that the initial assessment is only the first step.
“Tonight we’re just kind of focusing on grounding everything in the market trends, in the community perception of what’s really going on in housing,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our needs assessment did not focus just on the city of Grand Junction, but also really looks at the Grand Valley as a whole.”
The study, which included a survey of residents, showed poverty increasing across the valley over the last decade with the largest jumps in Clifton and Palisade. Root Policy Research Lead Researcher Avilia Bueno said, for renters in Grand Junction, costs have gone up much faster than pay.
“We see that rents have increased 21% between 2010 and 2019, while renter incomes only rose 14%,” Bueno said. “So definitely not enough to absorb the change in rents. Over half of all Grand Junction renters are cost burdened and 27% are severely cost burdened.”
In addition to rent, the study noted that the sale price for new homes in Messa County has surged 20% in just the last couple of years. The assessment provides a baseline to discuss strategies the city could use to address housing needs in the community. Many respondents to the survey supported a wide variety of housing types, but Council Member Anna Stout said she noticed a caveat many of the survey responders had when discussing housing development.
“It did not surprise me when I was reading the results that everyone was super supportive of all these different types of housing as long as it wasn’t near (their) house,” Stout said. “That’s concerning because we’re not going to be able to build this wide array of housing anywhere if we’re respecting what everybody thinks should be in their neighborhoods.”
The council did not discuss strategies for tackling the problem at Monday’s meeting, but it will hold another discussion in June. Fitzpatrick said the timeline for the next phase included discussions with staff and stakeholders over the summer to develop those strategies.
“What we’re really looking at is how do you have a balanced housing stock, and when you have that balance in your housing stock, then that can really accommodate what we call a full life cycle community,” Fitzpatrick said. “So you have housing options for every stage of life — from career start through your aging population.”
One strategy Fitzpatrick mentioned was “gentle density,” which looks to increase density slightly compared to the surrounding region. Stout said she wanted other options on the table as well.
“You’ve just painted a picture of a community in crisis and there are people out there who are vulnerable, who are highly at risk, who are living this experience in real time right now,” Stout said. “I’m really concerned about taking a gentle density approach that draws out our ability to meet this need.”
While gentle density is one tool, Fitzpatrick said they will discuss multiple strategies and that there would be many options to discuss. She said ultimately it is up to the community and leadership to decide what is the right approach.
“Our role is to really bring ideas and help you evaluate those ideas,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our expertise is in knowing what’s working in other communities, what best practices are, where things work well, but at the end of the day this is your community.”