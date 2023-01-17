The first few bills introduced into the Colorado House and Senate traditionally set the tone for what priorities lawmakers, or at least those in the majority, plan to take in any legislative session.
Normally, they are considered high priorities, but Senate Democrats have taken it one step further than normal.
There, four of its first six bills have main sponsors from both sides of the aisle, including a measure to get federal authority to allow community health workers to get Medicaid reimbursements.
Other measures address affordable housing, job training, getting more mental health workers in schools, better addressing wildfires and helping to improve economic opportunities in rural parts of the state.
“These bills will help make housing and health care in Colorado more affordable, provide critical resources for our students and our schools, and mitigate and prevent catastrophic wildfires,” said Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder.
Three of those bills are partly introduced by Western Slope legislators.
HOUSING & HEALTH CARESenate Bill 1, partly sponsored by Western Slope lawmakers Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and freshman Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, would provide $13 million in grant money for public-private projects to build affordable workforce housing on state land.
It’s similar to a bill now House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillion, got through the Legislature in 2021, which provided $40 million in matching grants to local governments to pursue affordable housing projects.
Senate Bill 2, partly sponsored by McCluskie and Sen. Cleave Simpson, an Alamosa Republican whose newly redrawn district includes part of Montrose County, would seek a federal waiver to allow community health care workers to bill Medicaid clients.
Such workers, sometimes also known as health educators or case managers, help patients and their families navigate and access various community services, including behavioral and mental health programs, something Mesa County is trying to address.
Another Senate measure, SB4, doesn’t have bipartisan or Western Slope support, at least not yet, but it could help the county with its efforts to find mental health professionals. Under current law, such professionals who work in schools must be licensed not only with the state, but also the Colorado Department of Education.
The bill would allow school districts, charter schools or a board of cooperative educational services to hire them even if they aren’t licensed by the education department.
The sixth bill introduced in the Senate also has bipartisan support and is entirely introduced by four Western Slope lawmakers, Roberts and Sen. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Reps. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Barbara McLachlin, D-Durango.
That measure, SB6, would extend the life of the Rural Opportunity Office, first created in 2019 under the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
In the years it’s been around, the office has worked as a central figure for rural economic development, partly to help communities that are trying to transition from coal-based economies, its sponsors said.
“Since 2019, the Rural Opportunity Office has serviced thousands of rural businesses and stakeholders, and with this bill, will continue to act as a vital resource in developing economic opportunities for rural Coloradans for years to come,” Rich said.
“By creating a one-stop shop for our small towns ... we will be able to provide the expertise to meet our rural economies’ unique needs,” Roberts added. “(It will) help communities take advantage of state, federal and nonprofit opportunities to promote, diversity and expand economic opportunity.”
HOUSE MEASURES
Although the first five bills in the Colorado House don’t have Republican support yet, several are backed by Western Slope lawmakers.
House Bill 1001, partly introduced by McLachlin, is aimed at addressing a shortage in teachers, giving those who qualify financial assistance or loan forgiveness in getting their teaching certificates.
Other House measures focus on health care, mental health, insurance protections and improvements to water and energy efficiency on commercial properties.
“While we’ve made great progress, Coloradans continue to struggle with the high cost of living in our state,” said newly named House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge. “Our legislative priorities this year continue our efforts to prioritize students and teachers, save Coloradans money on everything from housing to health care, fund crime victim services and reduce gun violence.”
Of the House Democrats’ first five bills, one, HB1004, is partly sponsored by one of the Western Slope’s newest legislators, Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs.
That bill is designed to ensure that people whose first language isn’t English get assurances that a translated version of the policies they sign are accurate and above board.
Meanwhile, Roberts is the Senate sponsor to House Bill 1002, which would limit how much prescription drug companies can charge for epinephrine auto injectors, also known as EpiPens. The average price of such injectors, used to treat severe allergic reactions, can range from $350 to $750. Roberts’ bill would cap a person’s insurance co-payment for a 2-pack of EpiPens to no more than $60.
Though not in the top five, another House bill that has Western Slope and bipartisan support is House Bill 1043.
That measure was introduced by two Democrats and two Republicans, including Rich and Rep. Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs.
It is designed to make it easier for a relative or kin to adopt, either on an emergency basis or nonemergency one, a related child.
It comes, however, with significant guardrails, such as background checks to see if the adopting person has been convicted of a serious crime, including child abuse.
OTHER BILLS
Here are a few others of note that have been introduced so far:
■ HB1050: Not since former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, served in the Colorado House more than a decade ago has this bill to extend the state’s so-called Make My Day Law to businesses been introduced.
Like that law, this bill would create a defense for using physical force, including deadly force, against an intruder.
■ HB1051: Introduced, in part, by Lukens and Roberts, this bill would continue funding for certain rural telecommunications providers who are expanding broadband around the state.
■ SB17: Even though the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program just started to draw payments from workers and their employees at the start of this year, to be used in case of medical or family emergencies, this bill wants to expand that use to include caring for a family member whose school or place of care has been closed due to inclement weather or some other unforeseen incident, or to attend the funeral or deal with financial or legal issues of a family member.
■ SB21: Instead of listing the names of candidates on ballots, first by how well they do at their party’s assemblies and then by petition, this measure would require that order to be selected by lot.
■ SB25: Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, is on this bipartisan bill to create a new “In God We Trust” vehicle license plate, with fees for it going to transportation and Division of Motor Vehicle services.