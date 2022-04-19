Paul Cain would make regular trips to the Basalt High School gym, sometimes in the middle of the night. He would shoot, practice, do it all. He just needed to get away from it all — finances, home life, all of it.
The time and work he put in that gym, either in practice, games or those lonely nights, is why he is where he is. He had a stellar college basketball career, played professionally, is decades into a career as a sports administrator, and is now in the Colorado High School Sports Hall of Fame.
All of his work has been with one goal in mind.
“Athletics opened so many doors in life for me and I just want other kids to have those same opportunities,” said Cain, who has long been a voice for the Western Slope in prep athletics.
“High school sports gave me so many opportunities in life that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. I was in Germany when the wall went down, I got to have a career, all because of basketball. I want to give that to other kids out here on the Western Slope.”
Cain found basketball in middle school. He wanted to attend a then-Mesa State College basketball camp but couldn’t afford it, so a friend found a way to pay for him.
“I was hooked, I loved it. I came back to Basalt and just started playing it all the time,” he said. “And that summer, I lost 35 pounds, got into better shape and put things into perspective. When I was in seventh grade, I was 5-foot-8 and weighed 175 pounds. I graduated at 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds.”
Cain played basketball at Mesa after a decorated career at Basalt where he helped the Longhorns to four league titles and two state championship appearances.
Cain made the most of his time as a Maverick. He scored 2,035 points, then the most in school history, in 115 games for a 17.7 per game average. He now sits at No. 3 on the all-time scoring list.
Cain parlayed that success into a brief professional career.
The boy from Basalt found himself playing basketball in Germany. His international career could have started smoother.
“So, long story short, my agent makes arrangements and says, ‘Here’s your airline tickets. They send ’em to me. You’re gonna walk off the plane in Frankfurt. Someone will have your name and they’ll take care of it.’ I walk off the plane and there’s nobody there,” Cain recalled. “This pre-cellphones. I didn’t even have currency.”
Cain had cash on him so he was able to exchange it and found a payphone.
“I tried to call my coach because I had his number. I call and some lady is just screaming at me in German. No idea what she’s saying. Try to call my agent and can’t get a hold of him. I waited in the airport for 24 hours,” Cain continued. “I was sick to my stomach. ‘What am I doing here? What have I got myself into?’ I heard my name on the intercom and they thought I was coming a day later.”
He finally met up with his ride and made it to his coach’s house where he was treated to dinner by the coach and his wife.
After dinner, his coach pulled him aside to give him an idea of what his role would be.
“He takes me into like a study and he pulls out Dick Vitale’s magazine and he goes, ‘I just wanna show you the guy that you’re replacing.’ It was the guy on the cover. He was some guy who played at Tennessee, was an NBA prospect and blew out his knee,” Cain said.
“I was paid about 50,000 (deustche marks) for 10 months and room and board were paid for.”
Cain said he averaged 31 points per game in Germany, a number that would flirt with the best in the NBA.
Of course, the caveat is that the euro game is built for high-scoring guards. So that figure wasn’t too impressive, Cain said. He returned to the U.S. after one season and got into coaching, but was grateful for his experience abroad.
Cain spent three seasons coaching basketball at Waimea High School in Waimea, Hawaii ,and was tasked with turning the program around.
He didn’t.
Cain couldn’t stand losing, so he left after three seasons and returned to the mainland where he became the athletic director at Basalt High School.
After spending time there and as the AD at Central, he assumed his current role.
And for the past 14 years, Cain has dedicated himself to serving the high school athletes of School District 51.
“I think our athletes get media coverage better than anybody on the Front Range, they’re very fortunate for that. But I don’t think they get the acknowledgment or the recognition from recruiters like kids on the Front Range do,” Cain said.
“For them to get noticed, they have to do well in the postseason because that’s really the only time they’re out there … That’s where our kids are at a disadvantage for those things. Because for them to get that statewide recognition, they have to do well in the postseason.”
He sees this as his final job before retiring and wants to spend those years giving kids the same opportunity to experience something extraordinary.
But hopefully they aren’t stuck in a German airport for 24 hours.