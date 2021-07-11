At first glance, it’s easy to assume that Ross Talbott chose to pursue a different direction in life than being part of the family fruit-growing business in Palisade.
After all, Talbott moved in 1959 as a young man to the New Castle area, where he ended up building Apple Tree Park, a trailer park that became home to more than 1,200 people, making it, at one time, about twice the population of New Castle was then.
But if you stop to think more closely about the community’s name, it hints at the fact that it was very much rooted in the Talbott family enterprise.
“I came back from college to work with the family company,” Talbott, 85, said in a recent interview at his home across a county road from Apple Tree Park, as his daughter, Renee Miller, joined him in reminiscing about Talbott’s eventful life.
When it came to apples, the New Castle area’s growing season is about seven days behind Palisade’s. Talbott’s father, Harry, figured the Talbotts could use the same work crews and extend their growing season by buying an apple orchard near New Castle.
“Since Ramona and I were the new kids on the block, so to speak, we got set up here to run the place,” Talbott said.
Ramona is Talbott’s wife of 64 years. And the two of them were the new kids on the block in terms of the family business, by virtue of the fact that Talbott was the youngest of Harry and Margaret Talbott’s five children. The others included two brothers and a sister who were adopted, and Ross Talbott’s other brother Harry.
Ross Talbott is now the last surviving sibling after Harry died in March at age 86. Harry Talbott made his mark in the Grand Valley for reasons including his work nurturing Talbott Farms and also protecting agricultural land in the Grand Valley from development by helping found a local land conservancy that’s now part of the Colorado West Land Trust.
FAMILY TRADITION
Ross Talbott contributed decades to Talbott Farms’ continued success as well, starting as a child.
“It was pretty tough” growing up in the orchard business, the Palisade native said.
He remembers his mom packing apples, his grandmother lighting smudge pots once commonly used to fight off freezes.
At one time, Talbott Farms ran 25,000 turkeys and 12,000 laying hens, Talbott said. He would get up in the morning to feed chickens and clean the chicken house, and after school would hoe to remove weeds around peach trees.
Like his brother Harry, Ross went to what was then Mesa College, and then to Ottawa University in Kansas. He got a degree in physics with a minor in math and education, and became certified to teach in Colorado and Kansas.
However, “I decided if I was going to have a family I was going to raise them on a farm, and I came back to the family company, and I’m not sorry,” Talbott said.
Talbott married Ramona after meeting her at a Baptist church camp on the Grand Mesa. Ramona is the sister of Harry Talbott’s widow, Bonnie. Harry and Bonnie also met at the camp, as had Harry Sr. and Margaret Talbott.
When Ross and Ramona moved to the property where the home they live in now stands, they lived in a one-room home with no running water and an outhouse for a toilet.
Talbott said that during his best year, he took off 30,000 bushels of apples and 350 tons of hay on the 30 acres of apple trees and 55 acres of alfalfa that he worked.
“People used to ask me, when do you go to work? I said I worked from can’t see to can’t see,” Talbott said, clearly practiced in dropping amusing quips.
He’d irrigate fields at 5 in the morning and 5 at night.
“You liked walking the ditches,” Miller reminded her dad.
“I liked being alone and out on the farm,” he agreed, before adding, “I just wish they had the four-wheelers back in those days. Man, that would have been handy.”
CHANGE IN STRATEGY
While Talbott enjoyed the farm life, the Talbott family’s business plan for New Castle-area operation had a shortcoming. Talbott said apple prices go down as the season goes on and more supply comes in.
“So we were always at the low end of the price,” he said.
And then there were all the trips Talbott had to make in an old semi delivering apples.
“I liked farming but I didn’t like spending all winter trucking apples to Texas and everywhere trying to sell them,” he said, adding with a laugh, “that was before the interstate (system), so driving was quite a challenge.”
Meanwhile, at some point one of Talbott’s farm workers parked a camper trailer in his orchard.
“It kind of turned a light on” for Talbott, he recalled.
He said he thinks that in the first year, around 1969, he added maybe 11 trailer spaces.
“And then I just kept adding spaces,” he said, building maybe 309 altogether, and eventually ending the apple-growing as it proved difficult to work on apple trees in people’s yards.
“There was a heck of a demand (for housing). It was a wonderful time,” Talbott said.
Also in the 1960s, Talbott and his dad began subdividing the hayfield for what is now the Mountain Shadows mobile home subdivision.
Eventually Talbott added other elements of community in the area. Apple Tree Mall was built in 1980, to house things including a grocery store, restaurant, beauty shop, book and gift store, laundromat and community room. A gas station also served the community.
However, as New Castle began to grow and attracted businesses including City Market and gas stations, many of the Apple Tree business were closed as they no longer were profitable.
Talbott also opened Mr. T’s Hardware not far from Apple Tree Park and Mountain Shadows in 2000, and it served the greater New Castle area for many years before being closed.
NEW CASTLE STAPLE
Talbott was heavily involved in other ways in contributing to his community over the decades. He served as the volunteer New Castle fire chief, spent more than 20 years fighting fires and responding to car wrecks, chaired the board of the Burning Mountain Fire District, and wrote grant applications to get fire stations built at Apple Tree Park and in Silt, donating the land for the Apple Tree Park site.
He founded a church in Apple Tree Park, which since has moved into New Castle and now is called the New Hope Church. He conducted choir for years at a Baptist church in Glenwood Springs.
Miller is struck by the pioneering spirit of generations of Talbotts, including her parents.
“Entrepreneurial, pioneer families, everybody just works all the time. That’s what you do. My mom would can 300 quarts of peaches every year, and pears. Dad would hunt. We ate the cow we raised, we ate the deer he killed,” she said.
She said her dad never was much for following lots of new rules, instead having a “get ‘er done” mentality common to pioneer families.
“You come out here, there’s nothing, so if something happens, you make it happen,” she said.
As Talbott looks back, he sees a rich, full life that he’s led, but confesses, “I’m having a little problem feeling useful all of the sudden.”
No longer working, he spends time with lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, though he jokes that sometimes he wishes he had a mute button for them. He also remains active with church, senior lunches and other activities.
But like others of Talbott’s age, he watches as many of the contemporaries he knew pass on, but not him.
“You know, God has blessed me. I tell people he’s keeping me alive until I figure it out, and I’m a slow learner,” he said with another grin.