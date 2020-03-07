News of more presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Colorado has prompted further concerns about the spread of illness in the state. Elsewhere in the country, the coronavirus has led to closing college campuses and canceling music festivals. In Colorado, it could have impacts on everything from high school sports to vacation schedules. Here’s a roundup of how some local agencies and officials are planning.
SPRING BREAK
With School District 51 heading for Spring Break on March 16, county health officials are warning people with travel plans to check how active coronavirus is at their destination.
Mesa County Public Health Epidemiology Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said, while most people are likely aware of the international locations with large numbers of cases, travelers should check U.S. locations for the latest infection numbers. Johns Hopkins University regularly updates a map with that information, Dragoo said.
“While folks are traveling to their destination just take those simple everyday precautions to prevent the spread of germs,” Dragoo said. “At any opportunity wash your hands with soap and water — if soap and water aren’t available, use hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol.”
Dragoo said face masks weren’t necessary while traveling, but said people should make sure to cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing. She also said traveling to countries like Italy, South Korea and China with large outbreaks is not advisable.
School District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said all district schools are cleaned during breaks and that the custodial staff will be diligent in disinfecting the schools.
“After the norovirus during Thanksgiving break, and now with COVID-19 making its way to Colorado, during Spring Break there is just an extra eye on it,” Shockley said.
Shockley said the school normally watches after break for students with flu-like symptoms. She said they will also be monitoring for coronavirus symptoms and sending students and staff home who are symptomatic.
“Just as we would with the flu, we’ll make sure when kids come back and when staff comes back, if they have a fever they get sent home and they stay home until they break that fever,” Shockley said. “We’re looking for certain symptoms. We’re already looking for symptoms of the flu in students and staff and sending them home when we see those symptoms, but we’ll look for symptoms of COVID-19, which some of them overlap.”
An increase in the number of cases following break is likely, Dragoo said. She said if you have symptoms to call your doctor first rather than going in person and potentially transmitting the illness further.
“I think we can fully expect the case count, the numbers to increase over the next few weeks and I think spring break will definitely help to propagate that,” Dragoo said. “I think that when folks return back from spring break, what will be really important is to monitor for symptoms.”
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Mesa County. For further information visit health.mesacounty.us/covid19.
ATHLETICS
With spring sports seasons starting soon, District 51 Director of Athletics Paul Cain said they have been advising coaches to have players follow guidelines to help prevent the spread of illness.
“We encourage athletes in an appropriate way not to give so many high fives, not to shake hands after games, try to avoid that physical contact with hands,” Cain said. “Maybe, if you felt like you had to, to do a fist bump instead.”
Cain said athletes will be encouraged to regularly wash their hands, to cover their mouths and nose when coughing and sneezing and to stay home if they are sick. He said so far they have not had to cancel any games or events, but that other districts have. He said they would consider doing that if the virus continues to spread.
“We’re just monitoring it,” Cain said. “We’re just trying to make sure we’re doing what’s right for the kids.”
Colorado Mesa University is also keeping close track of the coronavirus spread and said it would be making travel decisions for its teams on a case-by-case basis.
“The CMU Athletic Department is monitoring, along with the agencies and partners below, the ongoing situation relative to COVID-19,” Vice President for Student Services John Marshall said in a statement. “Out-of-season sports will err on the side of avoiding travel depending on the team’s destination. In-season sports will also carefully consider each event on a case-by-case basis with guidance from NCAA, CDC and state and campus officials. Aside from possibly altering team travel out of caution, the CMU Athletic Department will follow the same best health practices and guidelines that the larger campus community is following.”
Special Olympics Colorado sent out a news release that said “our team, along with Special Olympics International, is closely monitoring the situation.”
Every June, the Colorado State Games comes to Grand Junction and the release said that “currently all competitions and events are moving forward as planned.”
AIRPORT
United Airlines announced Friday that it would reduce its capacity domestically by 10% and internationally by 20%. However, the Grand Junction Regional Airport has not yet seen any changes to its service.
“We’re monitoring to see what happens,” Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said.
The airport is continuing to work with Mesa County Public Health to coordinate a response to the virus. It has also stocked on cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other products needed to keep the airport open.
NURSING HOMES
Vulnerable populations in the community may be the ones that need to take every precaution as Colorado continues to pick up new coronavirus cases.
“Since the outbreak began in China, our senior management team, clinical leadership and Chief Medical Officer have been meeting regularly to address current concerns about an outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States, and the possibility of this impacting our Center,” Mesa Manor Care Center spokesperson Lori Mayer said. “We are currently receiving regular updates on the latest admission screening guidelines and infection control protocols. Everything we are doing is in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Departments of Public Health.”
The Mesa Manor Center, located on 12th Street in Grand Junction, is an 84-bed nursing facility offering post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and respite care, according to Genesis.
Mayer said that the center is enhancing employee, patient and visitor screenings and precautions, based on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements.
Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Solstice Senior Living in Grand Junction Cristy Ballard said the facility has taken several precautions to ensure its residents remain healthy.
Signage at the entryways for the facility has been posted steering sick individuals away from the facility.
Ballard said the signs ask anyone with a cold or the flu or who has traveled internationally in the past two weeks not to enter.
A website relating to the virus has also been created for staff to ensure they are up to date.
Finally, hand sanitizer dispensers have been purchased and placed in all lobby areas that didn’t have one along with masks, gloves and disposable utensils for all residents and staff.
“With what’s going on, we made a mask purchase for everyone,” she added.
According to a press release from Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services sent out Wednesday, health care providers across country were asked to activate infection control practices, and state survey agencies and accrediting organizations were ordered to focus their facility inspections exclusively on issues related to infection control and other serious health and safety threats.
In a guide for infection control and prevention of the coronavirus in nursing homes, facilities are encouraged to continue to maintain a person-centered approach to care, including communicating effectively with patients and their family. Per the CDC, prompt detection, triage and isolation of potentially infectious patients prevent unnecessary exposures among patients, health care personnel and visitors at the facility, according to CMS.
Sentinel staff writers Alex Zorn and Joe Vaccarelli contributed to this story.